OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Sat, Dec. 26
Weather  30.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Congress passes bill on Navajo Nation water rights in Utah

Many places on the Hopi and Navajo Nation lack access to running water. Red Feather Development Group is distributing sanitary washing stations to Native communties on both reservations. Above: Warning signs at the entry to Oraibi Village Below: Red Feather Senior Program Coordinator Shannon Maho instructs Oraibi Village Board member Derek Davis on the use of the washing units with support of volunteer M. Miles. (Photo/Red Feather Development Group)

Many places on the Hopi and Navajo Nation lack access to running water. Red Feather Development Group is distributing sanitary washing stations to Native communties on both reservations. Above: Warning signs at the entry to Oraibi Village Below: Red Feather Senior Program Coordinator Shannon Maho instructs Oraibi Village Board member Derek Davis on the use of the washing units with support of volunteer M. Miles. (Photo/Red Feather Development Group)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: December 24, 2020 8:42 a.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Congress has passed a long-awaited bill that would address water availability issues for residents living on the Navajo Nation in Utah who lack access to running water — a problem exacerbated by the pandemic.

The Utah Navajo Water Rights Settlement Act was passed on Monday as part of a massive $2.3 trillion spending bill that includes $900 billion in coronavirus relief and a $1.4 trillion omnibus spending package, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

The legislation will next head to President Donald Trump for his signature.

"This is truly a historic milestone for the Navajo people and the state of Utah," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said in a statement Monday.

"For years, Navajo leaders have advocated for the passage of the Navajo Utah Water Rights Settlement Act to provide clean water for our people that reside in the Utah portion of the Navajo Nation. The COVID-19 pandemic has punctuated our critical need for more clean water resources to keep our people safe and healthy."

The legislation would recognize the Navajo Nation's right to 81,500 acre feet of water from the Colorado River basin in Utah, enough to meet the annual demand for 160,000 typical households. It would also settle the tribe's current and future water rights claims and provide $220 million to build much-needed water projects in San Juan County.

About 40% of the Navajo Nation homes in the county currently do not have access to running water and residents often fill containers at public taps or rely on water deliveries from volunteer organizations.

The Senate unanimously passed the bill in June. Trump threw the bill into question Tuesday when he criticized it as "wasteful and unnecessary," the Tribune reported. Ultimately, each member of the Utah delegation to the House of Representatives co-sponsored the legislation.

Nez thanked Republican state Sen. Mitt Romney, Democratic state Rep. Ben McAdams and Republican state Rep. Rob Bishop for advocating for the bill, as well as Republicans Gov. Gary Herbert and Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox, the state's governor-elect.

Woody Lee, executive director of Utah Diné Bikéyah, also praised the legislation's passage, calling it "one of the brighter moments in this unprecedented year of uncertainties."

He added: "This is an historic moment where the Diné People and the state of Utah have come together to recognize Indigenous water rights. This human right of access to water is long overdue. The Utah Navajo Water Rights Settlement will now be a catalyst for the improvement of the health and well-being of Indigenous peoples."

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Nez urges Congress to endorse Navajo Utah water bill for Navajo communities
Navajo President applauds recent water rights legislation
Guest column: Passage of Senate Bill 2109 will secure reliable water supplies
Bill in Congress would resolve large Utah water rights claim
Red Feather Development Group distributes sanitary washing stations to Native communities
Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas