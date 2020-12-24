OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Sat, Dec. 26
Weather  30.0 weather icon
Hopi Tribe issues a 20-day lockdown and curfew order

Originally Published: December 24, 2020 10:43 a.m.

KYKOTSMOVI, Ariz. — The Hopi Tribe has issued a 20-day lockdown and curfew order, which started Dec. 23 and will last through Jan. 11 at 5 a.m.

A daily reservation-wide curfew is in place from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. and masks must be worn at all times when in public.

Residents are restricted from gathering with individuals with whom they don’t live.

“This restriction applies to secular gatherings and holiday celebrations with extended family and relatives,” the order reads. “All cultural and religious activities are strongly encouraged to be conducted in accordance with guidance issued by the Department of Health and Human Services.”

Hopi residents may only leave their residences for essential work with proof of employment;

Obtaining medical care;

Providing for the care of an elder or others in need of assistance;

One person picking up household groceries;

Hauling water for the household as well as gathering feed for livestock; and,

Getting wood, coal or propane for home-heating.

Information provided by the Hopi Tribe

