Ducey appoints Furuya to fill vacancy on Court of Appeals
PHOENIX (AP) — A Flagstaff lawyer who recently served as president of the State Bar of Arizona has been appointed as an Arizona Court of Appeals judge.
Gov. Doug Ducey's office announced Dec. 23 his appointment of Brian Furuya to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Kenton D. Jones.
Furuya is a deputy Coconino County attorney who served as State Bar president from July 2019 to July 2020. He previously served as president of the Coconino County Bar Association.
Furuya was among six applicants nominated to Ducey by the Commission on Appellate Court Appointments to fill the opening on the Court of Appeals' Phoenix-based division.
The division hears cases originating in Apache, Coconino, La Paz, Maricopa, Mohave, Navajo, Yavapai and Yuma counties.
