Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Wed, Dec. 23
Winslow Toy Drive provides gifts for community

(Photo/Winslow Unified School District)

(Photo/Winslow Unified School District)

Originally Published: December 22, 2020 9:38 a.m.

Winslow residents along with Winslow Police Department and Winslow High School partner to provide toys and other gifts for the 2020 Toy Drive. Toys were loaded into trucks and delivered to Northern Arizona Foster Care. According to

photo

(Photo/Winslow Unified School District)

Winslow High School, there were plenty of toys to go around. "Thank you, Winslow, for coming together in an effort to provide for our children during the holidays," the school wrote on its Facebook page.

