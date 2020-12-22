Winslow Toy Drive provides gifts for community
Originally Published: December 22, 2020 9:38 a.m.
Winslow residents along with Winslow Police Department and Winslow High School partner to provide toys and other gifts for the 2020 Toy Drive. Toys were loaded into trucks and delivered to Northern Arizona Foster Care. According to
Winslow High School, there were plenty of toys to go around. "Thank you, Winslow, for coming together in an effort to provide for our children during the holidays," the school wrote on its Facebook page.
