Officer, suspect injured in Sedona Airport incident

SEDONA — A Sedona police officer was injured and a suspect was shot during a call for a reported stolen vehicle at the Sedona Airport Dec. 20.

This is the second officer-involved shooting in Sedona this year.

According to a press release from the city of Sedona, an officer contacted three suspects, and less-lethal tactics were initially employed.

The suspect, a 37-year-old white man, was shot and is currently in stable condition at a hospital, the city said.

The officer involved is being treated at a hospital for wounds, but his condition was not given.

It wasn’t clear if the officer suffered a gunshot or other types of wounds.

The other two suspects are in custody. No names or charges have been released.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety sent its officer-involved shooting team to Sedona to independently investigate the cause and circumstances of the incident.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputies supported the scene, sending its Crisis Response Team and assisting with any Sedona calls for service as needed.

The city said it will release more information as it becomes available.