NTU receives $12 mil from philanthropist

CROWNPOINT, N.M. — Navajo Technical University was among 384 organizations to receive a donation on behalf of author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott to address systemic inequities faced by historically marginalized groups.

Of the nearly $4.2 billion donation, NTU received $12 million to continue its efforts in providing pathways to gainful employment through higher education while introducing innovation and capacity building to the region.

NTU President Elmer J. Guy said the donation affirms the work NTU has been doing in educating its students while positively impacting the communities it serves.

“Tribal college and universities’ responsibility extend far beyond the classroom, and we’re humbled to be recognized for our efforts,” Guy said. “We’re grateful for the gracious gift, which will be felt by communities throughout the Four Corners region.”

Five tribal college and universities (TCUs) were gifted funds, including the Institute of American Indian Arts, Blackfeet Community College, Chief Dull Knife, Salish Kootenai College,and Turtle Mountain Community College. Other organizations receiving funds included food banks, relief funds, civil rights advocacy groups, legal defense funds, and those that support the most vulnerable.

Administrators plan to align expenditures from the donation with NTU’s strategic plan and leverage the funds to increase opportunities for students. Part of this process will include administration hearing from NTU’s various stakeholders before committing the unrestricted funds to certain projects.

A team of advisors to Scott identified each awardee after a lengthy, data-driven approach that included insight from field experts, funders, non-profit leaders,and volunteers with decades of experience. The team started with 6,490 organizations before settling on its final list.

Navajo Technical University is one of two higher education institutions on the Navajo Nation and specializes in Science, Technology, Engineering,and Mathematics, while maintaining an identity in the technical trade fields. NTU is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and holds national program accreditations with ABET, the American Veterinary Medical Association, and the American Culinary Federation.

More information about NTU is available at www.navajotech.edu.

Information provided by NTU