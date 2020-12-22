Flagstaff names veteran law enforcement officer as chief
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A veteran law enforcement officer has been named as police chief in Flagstaff, the city announced Dec. 21.
Dan Musselman already had been serving as interim chief of the Flagstaff Police Department before he was selected for the post. He beat out 35 other candidates to succeed Kevin Treadway, who retired earlier this year.
Musselman joined the Flagstaff Police Department in 1995 and has been a deputy police chief since 2012. Before that, he worked for the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and served in the U.S. Army Reserve.
He has a master’s degree in public administration and a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Northern Arizona University.
Deputy city manager Shannon Anderson said Musselman is a respected member of the law enforcement community who is always looking for ways to improve policing.
