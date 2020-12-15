Rare 'Christmas star' will appear when Jupiter and Saturn align Dec. 21
Jupiter and Saturn have gradually been moving closer to each other for months, and on Dec. 21 the two worlds will be at their closest creating a brilliant point of light called the "Christmas Star" or "Star of Bethlehem."
These conjunctions occur every 20 years, but this year will be particularly special because the planets will be separated by just one-fifth the diameter of a full moon or 0.1 degrees. The last time this celestial event, called the "great conjunction," was observable by humans on Earth was March 4, 1226.
According to NASA, on Dec. 21, the gas giants will look like two points of light in the sky during this winter solstice's celestial event. Saturn, which is farther from Earth, will be a bit fainter than Jupiter, but the conjunction will still be quite a striking sight.
Best viewing
Typically the best conditions for stargazing involve a dark sky, so getting away from urban areas can improve your view. However, the Jupiter and Saturn conjunction will be easily bright enough to see from any location. The Christmas Star effect it creates will be visible to the naked eye across the U.S. in the early night of Dec. 21, weather permitting. Look toward the low southwestern horizon right after sunset.
If clouds, poor weather or need for sleep cause you to miss the main event on that peak viewing Monday, Jupiter and Saturn will still appear to be close from Dec. 16 to Dec. 25.
- With looming deadline, Nation works to fix Hardship Assistance Program application errors
- More than 290,000 Navajo Nation members apply for Hardship Assistance Program
- After overcoming abuse, Navajo student finds her way back to earn Ph.D.
- Hardship Assistance Program application opens to elders and special needs individuals
- Navajo Nation begins administering Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on reservation
- “Invalid login” issues cause delays for CARES Act applicants
- Trump administration releases vision for Native Americans
- Why ‘Come and Get Your Love’ now? After 46 years ‘the time has come’
- Navajo Nation reports ICU beds full; Hopi Tribe reports COVID-19 fatigue
- Nalgene launches reusable water bottle by Diné designer
- Hardship Assistance Program application opens to elders and special needs individuals
- “Invalid login” issues cause delays for CARES Act applicants
- With looming deadline, Nation works to fix Hardship Assistance Program application errors
- Trump administration releases vision for Native Americans
- A Navajo coal miner’s story
- Lupton bridge to be replaced, closures in place
- Why ‘Come and Get Your Love’ now? After 46 years ‘the time has come’
- Joint law enforcement operation results in marijuana bust in northwest New Mexico
- More than 290,000 Navajo Nation members apply for Hardship Assistance Program
- Navajo Nation receives $714 million in federal CARES Act funding
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: