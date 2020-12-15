Obituary: Francis Ambrose Sr.

Francis Ambrose, Sr., 62, of Jeddito, Arizona, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.

Francis was born on Jan. 28, 1958 in Ganado, Arizona to Ben Ambrose and Virginia Joe. He grew up in Wide Ruins, Arizona and has nine siblings: Maggie, Alta, Martha, Gladys, Margaret, Mary, Curtis, Benson and Leon.

He graduated from Holbrook High School in 1977 and served in the U.S. Marine Corps. Francis was a great teacher, mentor and coach. He taught throughout the Navajo and Hopi Nations.

Francis married Louise Bedonie on April 16, 1980, and together, they raised four children Francis Jr., Connie, Casey and Celena. Francis was also Papa to five grandchildren Joseph, Tristen Katherine, Devin, Jeremiah and Joshua.

Francis was very spiritual and actively participated in traditional Navajo ceremonies and was an active member of the Native American Church and Catholic Church.

Francis was a loving man and was known for his sense of humor, quick wit, and compassion. He was a man of many talents and interests. He was a great horseman and also, recently showed his aptitude for art, creating a variety of drawings, paintings, wood carvings and jewelry.

Francis had many titles during the course of his life: husband, father, grandfather, brother, son, nephew, uncle, teacher, friend and coach. Francis had many great relationships and was always teaching, whether it was how to shoot a jump shot, how to tell a joke, or how sing a traditional song.

In memory of him, and as an extension of his legacy, go and offer your knowledge to someone and teach.

A memorial livestream will be held on Dec. 14, 2020 at 1 p.m. More details are listed on https://www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com/ and on the Francis Ambrose Sr. Memorial page on Facebook.