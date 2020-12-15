Editorial: Do you want to write for the Observer? Freelance position now open
Do you love to write and take photographs? The Navajo-Hopi Observer is seeking an individual to work as a freelance writer and photographer in the Winslow area.
The Navajo-Hopi Observer is a weekly publication that covers both the Navajo and Hopi nations. The right candidate would submit work on a weekly basis to be published in the following week’s paper. Contracted writers are compensated for each article and photograph published in the Observer.
The right person would need to be a self-starter who is knowledgeable about the region, the tribes and the culture and who is interested in covering all aspects of Winslow and the surrounding communities. It would be helpful if that person lived in or around the city of Winslow.
The Observer takes pride in providing stories and photographs that are interesting, informative, accurate and relevant. The right candidate would be held to the same journalistic standards.
This person would need to conduct in-person and phone interviews with key officials, school administration, teachers, parents, community members and all other members of the public. They would also need to be willing to take photographs to complement their written work. The Observer is looking for someone who writes well and can take well-framed, high resolution pictures. The Observer does not provide a camera or any other news reporting equipment.
Coverage in this area would include news and feature stories in local schools, community events, fairs, pow-wows, chapter meetings, veteran events and any other areas of interest in the community.
Those interested can email Katherine Locke, associate editor of the Navajo-Hopi Observer at klocke@nhonews.com or Loretta McKenney, editor of the Navajo-Hopi Observer at lmckenney@williamsnews.com for more information. We would love to have you join our team.
