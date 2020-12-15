OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Thu, Dec. 17
Around the Rez: week of Dec. 16

Originally Published: December 15, 2020 9:26 a.m.

U.S. Senate Youth Program now accepting applications

The Arizona Department of Education is now accepting US Senate Youth Program applications until Dec. 20. All eligible high school students are encouraged to apply for the opportunity to win a $10,000 college scholarship and attend a virtual Washington Week. More information is available at https://www.azed.gov/studentachievement/senateyouth.

