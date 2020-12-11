Navajo Nation expands options for isolation sites

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation expanded options for isolation sites for people who test positive for COVID-19 and those awaiting results to self-isolate safely to help prevent spreading the virus to their household members and others.

Currently, there is an Alternative Care Site in operation in Chinle, Arizona and isolation hotels in Gallup and Farmington, New Mexico, and the Nation’s Health Command Operations Center will open other sites in Tuba City and Holbrook, Arizona.

Each isolation hotel site provides clinical observation and monitoring for positive COVID-19 individuals. Individuals who are in need of acute care and do not require intensive medical care will be cared for at the Chinle Alternate Care Site by doctors and nurses.

“Recently, Navajo Area IHS reported that some of their intensive care units, ICU’s, are at full capacity and other bed space is also filling up quickly due to the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

Nez said the Nation needs to consider all options to help health care workers and to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“If you’re positive for COVID-19 and don’t want to risk spreading the virus to those that live under the same roof as you, please strongly consider self-isolating at one of these hotel isolation sites,” Nez said.

The process for isolation at one of the isolation hotels requires a referral from a clinician, a public health nurse, a community health representative, or a social worker who can call the COVID-19 Coordination Center at 1-844-935-3932. The referring provider and the isolation site clinical staff will communicate the patient’s progress to ensure continuity of care. The COVID-19 Coordination Center will assist in coordinating transportation.

“Isolation is key to slowing down the spread of COVID-19 in our homes and communities, said Vice President Myron Lizer. “The Health Command Operations Center, PAE, and AMI have worked to make the isolation sites as comfortable and accommodating as possible. We certainly need more people to volunteer to be isolated due to the overwhelming of our hospital facilities on the Navajo Nation.”

Dr. Jil Jim said the Nation must to do all it can to protect health care workers, high-risk families and especially, elders.

“As we continue to experience bed capacity concerns, we must make available safe isolation options for those living in multigenerational homes, living with a person with underlying health conditions, sharing a room and bathroom,” Jim said.

Expectations while isolated at the Alternative Care Sites includes:

• Follow isolation guidelines, which include fulfilling the recommended duration of self-isolation. 7-10 days for isolation and to quarantine 1-2 days while awaiting test results.

• Understand that you may need to be transferred to a hospital or other facility where medical care is available if symptoms escalate.

• Be respectful of other guests and staff members.

• Understand there will be no visitors allowed and there is security on-site 24/7

• If you choose to leave, you acknowledge that you may be contagious and may be able to infect other people. At this point we would request that the guest complete an Against Medical Advice (AMA) form, and an update will be given to Navajo Nation Health Command Operations Center (NNHCOC) and their referring provider

Common amenities include meals, television, daily checkups, telemedicine calls with referring provider or case manager. The Chinle site also provides access to Netflix and outdoor space to communicate with family members. Officials also recommend bringing the following to maximize personal comfort, but are not required.

• Basic personal hygiene products will be available on site

• Comfortable Clothing/sleepwear

• Shoes/sneakers/slippers/Jacket

• Toothbrush, toothpaste, dental floss

• Deodorant

• Soap, shampoo, conditioner

• Feminine hygiene

• Makeup, makeup remover

• Shaving supplies

• Skin products

• Brush, comb, hair products

• Nail supplies/tweezers

• Glasses, contact lenses, supplies

• Containers for contacts/dentures

• Cell phone and charging cables

• Laptop/iPad/e-reader and chargers

• Books/magazines/cards

• Pen/paper

• Snacks/Drinks

Free COVID-19 testing sites:

For the month of December, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (MST) on the following days and locations:

Mondays: Kayenta Chapter and Tuba City Chapter

Tuesdays: Chinle Chapter

Wednesdays: Dilkon Chapter and St. Michaels Chapter

Thursdays: Crownpoint Chapter and Shiprock Chapter

What you need to know prior to attending the drive-thru:

• Complete testing form before or at testing site

• Stay in your car when you arrive

• A testing team member will collect sample

• Individuals testing POSITIVE will be notified between 2-3 days of test results

• All test results will be shared with the local health facility for contact tracing

• Please answer your phone calls, results will not be left on voicemail or text

• Contact the Coordination Center at 1-844-935-3932 for results and information on Nation COVID-19 isolation and quarantine resources

• Schedule is subject to change due to weather

• For questions, contact the Health Command Operations Center: (928) 871-7014

Navajo Area IHS also continues to offer COVID-19 testing at each of their service units. More information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of COVID-19 is available by visiting the Navajo Department of Health's COVID-19 website: http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. More information is available by calling (928) 871-7014.