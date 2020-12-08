Toy drive for Winslow foster children now collecting gifts through Dec. 16

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow Police Department and Winslow Unified School District are partnering for an annual toy drive for foster kids in the Winslow area.

Winslow Police Department (WPD) said they will be doing things a little differently this year because of the challenges presented by COVID-19.

“We are asking for new, unwrapped gifts for children ages 0 to 17. Gifts can be clothing, shoes, gift cards or toys,” the department stated. “All items are greatly needed.”



According to WPD, each elementary class at Winslow Unified School District will also be collecting gifts for the drive. Winslow Jr. High and Winslow High School will have a designated class that will be used for collections.

Gifts from the community can be dropped off at the Winslow Police Department. If the lobby is closed, ring the bell and WPD will come out to collect the gift.

Gifts will be collected until Dec 16.



“We know times are hard, but even the smallest gift, will brighten the holiday's for these children in need,” WPD stated.

The gifts will be donated to the Department of Child Safety and Northern Arizona Foster Program.

More information is available from Cpl. Alicia Marquez at (928) 587-0159 or through Winslow Police Dispatch at (928) 289-2431.