OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Sun, Dec. 13
Weather  30.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Keep it clean: Winslow public works, police and county keep streets and alleys clean

(Photo/Winslow Police Department)

(Photo/Winslow Police Department)

Originally Published: December 8, 2020 9:25 a.m.

photo

(Photo/Winslow Police Department)

On Nov. 11-12 and Dec. 2, the Navajo County Probation Department, City of Winslow Street, Parks and Sanitation Department coordinated a community-wide cleanup of weeds and debris from several alleyways in Winslow. The event was organized by Code Compliance Officers Shane Chatwin, Dan Taylor, Chief Arend and Tim Westover.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas