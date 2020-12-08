OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Sun, Dec. 13
Weather  30.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Fire season not yet over for some

(Photo courtesy of BWFAM)

(Photo courtesy of BWFAM)

Originally Published: December 8, 2020 8 a.m.

As the extended fire season continues in other geographical areas, BIA Wildland Fire Management - Navajo Region (BWFAM) is assisting by sending a Type VI engine with module to the Cleveland National Forest in California. This gives seasonal employees additional employment typically not available this late in the year. From left: Firefighters Charlene Becenti, Forrest Towne, Ron Jumbo and Orlando Cleveland prepare for an assignment in California.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas