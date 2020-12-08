Fire season not yet over for some
Originally Published: December 8, 2020 8 a.m.
As the extended fire season continues in other geographical areas, BIA Wildland Fire Management - Navajo Region (BWFAM) is assisting by sending a Type VI engine with module to the Cleveland National Forest in California. This gives seasonal employees additional employment typically not available this late in the year. From left: Firefighters Charlene Becenti, Forrest Towne, Ron Jumbo and Orlando Cleveland prepare for an assignment in California.
