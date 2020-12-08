Big and small acts: Winslow High School students give back through food bank

On Nov. 19, Winslow High School's HOSA-Future Health Professionals students took part in a community food distribution event put on by the Winslow Rotary Club and St. Mary's Food Bank. Winslow High School said they are proud of their students' participation in the event. HOSA is an international student organization recognized by the U.S. Department of Education and the Health Science Education Division of ACTE. Its mission is to promote career opportunities in the health care industry and to enhance the delivery of quality health care to all people.