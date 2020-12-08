Big and small acts: Winslow High School students give back through food bank
Originally Published: December 8, 2020 9:28 a.m.
On Nov. 19, Winslow High School's HOSA-Future Health Professionals students took part in a community food distribution event put on by the Winslow Rotary Club and St. Mary's Food Bank. Winslow High School said they are proud of their students' participation in the event. HOSA is an international student organization recognized by the U.S. Department of Education and the Health Science Education Division of ACTE. Its mission is to promote career opportunities in the health care industry and to enhance the delivery of quality health care to all people.
Most Read
- More than 290,000 Navajo Nation members apply for Hardship Assistance Program
- “Invalid login” issues cause delays for CARES Act applicants
- After overcoming abuse, Navajo student finds her way back to earn Ph.D.
- Hardship Assistance Program application opens to elders and special needs individuals
- With looming deadline, Nation works to fix Hardship Assistance Program application errors
- Why ‘Come and Get Your Love’ now? After 46 years ‘the time has come’
- Trump administration releases vision for Native Americans
- Navajo Nation reports ICU beds full; Hopi Tribe reports COVID-19 fatigue
- As virus surges, no mask mandates planned by Prescott, Prescott Valley and Chino Valley mayors
- Keep it clean: Winslow public works, police and county keep streets and alleys clean
- Hardship Assistance Program application opens to elders and special needs individuals
- “Invalid login” issues cause delays for CARES Act applicants
- Trump administration releases vision for Native Americans
- A Navajo coal miner’s story
- As virus surges, no mask mandates planned by Prescott, Prescott Valley and Chino Valley mayors
- Navajo Nation identifies 34 communities with uncontrolled spread of COVID-19
- Lupton bridge to be replaced, closures in place
- Why ‘Come and Get Your Love’ now? After 46 years ‘the time has come’
- Joint law enforcement operation results in marijuana bust in northwest New Mexico
- Navajo Nation receives $714 million in federal CARES Act funding
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: