Navajo Nation lawmakers consider extending junk food tax
FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — Lawmakers on the Navajo Nation are considering a bill to extend a 2 percent sales tax on unhealthy food and beverages sold on the reservation.
The bill sponsored by Delegate Amber Kanazbah Crotty is making its way through Navajo Nation Council committees, the Daily Times in Farmington reported.
Lawmakers approved the Healthy Dine Nation Act in November 2014 that taxed food with minimal or no nutritional value, widely known as the junk food tax. It expires this year unless lawmakers vote to extend it.
Kanazbah Crotty said the tax has generated more than $7.5 million over the past few years. It is meant to fund things like wellness centers and walking trails in tribal communities in Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.
The bill expands on what would be subject to the tax going forward, including chips, candy, energy drinks and sweetened beverages. It also clarifies the administration and enforcement of the tax.
Public comments posted with the legislation support it. The Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise wants casino buffets to be exempt from the tax.
"It is unrealistic to expect employees to closely watch a buffet patron's food selections to determine whether each of their specific food choices include 'unhealthy foods and beverages,'" said Brian Parrish, the enterprise's interim chief executive.
- Hardship Assistance Program application opens to elders and special needs individuals
- “Invalid login” issues cause delays for CARES Act applicants
- A Navajo coal miner’s story
- Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez promises change, unity
- Trump administration releases vision for Native Americans
- Volunteers hand out 200 turkeys for holiday
- More than 240k Navajos apply for tribal virus relief funding
- Navajo Nation's Dr. Jill Jim selected to serve on Biden-Harris COVID-19 Advisory Board
- Navajo Nation receives $714 million in federal CARES Act funding
- Diné College prepares for 2020 winter graduation
- Hardship Assistance Program application opens to elders and special needs individuals
- Unofficial results for Navajo Nation 2020 general election released
- “Invalid login” issues cause delays for CARES Act applicants
- Trump administration releases vision for Native Americans
- A Navajo coal miner’s story
- Reclamation of Kayenta Mine could create hundreds of jobs
- As virus surges, no mask mandates planned by Prescott, Prescott Valley and Chino Valley mayors
- World Channel: ‘Blood Memory’ tells history of Native American adoption
- Navajo Nation receives $714 million in federal CARES Act funding
- Harry Singer brings father, grandfather’s vision full circle with completion of Little Singer School
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: