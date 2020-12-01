Navajo Nation remains vigilant in face of virus
Public health messages across the Navajo Nation emphasize social distancing, as seen on this community billboard.
The public is asked to follow public health orders and to follow CDC guidelines. On Nov. 29, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 177 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and five more deaths. The total number of deaths is currently 653. Reports indicate that 8,676 individuals have recovered from COVID-19 and 157,860 COVID-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases on the nation is now 16,427, including 27 delayed unreported cases.
