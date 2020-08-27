OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Sat, Aug. 29
Weather  52.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

14 new cases reported as Nation's 32-hour weekend lockdown continues

The Navajo Nation is extending its weekend lockdowns imposed due to the coronavirus outbreak. (Submitted photo)

The Navajo Nation is extending its weekend lockdowns imposed due to the coronavirus outbreak. (Submitted photo)

Originally Published: August 27, 2020 4:30 p.m.

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. – On Aug. 26, the Navajo Department of Health reported 14 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and four more deaths.

The total number of deaths has reached 498 as of Aug. 26. Reports indicate that 7,018 individuals have recovered from COVID-19 – this number is lower than previously reported because of an error reported by one health care facility.

At this time, there have been 93,135 COVID-19 tests have been administered. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases is 9,597 on the Navajo Nation.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

· Chinle Service Unit: 2,309

· Crownpoint Service Unit: 801

· Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 767

· Gallup Service Unit: 1,543

· Kayenta Service Unit: 1,299

· Shiprock Service Unit: 1,488

· Tuba City Service Unit: 932

· Winslow Service Unit: 454

Four residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

The Navajo Nation will have a 32-hour weekend lockdown beginning Aug. 29, at 9 p.m. until Aug. 31 at 5 a.m.

"It’s not realistic to think that we will ever have zero cases of COVID-19 until there is a safe vaccine available. Yesterday we had six new cases and today we have 14. As I’ve stated previously, there re-mains substantial risk for everyone because there are still high numbers of cases in nearby towns and cities. We all have to remain diligent and stay focused. We can’t become too relaxed on practicing safety measures. Keep wearing your masks, practicing social distancing, washing your hands, avoiding large crowds, and staying home as much as possible,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

On Aug. 26, the state of Utah reported 407 new cases of COVID-19, the state of Arizona reported 187 new cases, and New Mexico reported 205.

"We have a slight increase in cases today, but let’s not panic. The Navajo people have done a great job and I’m confident everyone will remain diligent. Please keep praying for our communities, frontline workers, and many others who are fighting for us everyday,” said Vice President Myron Lizer.

More information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of COVID-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's COVID-19 website at http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19.

Information provided by the Office of the Navajo Nation President

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Nez: number of positive COVID cases is decreasing; weekend lockdown remains in effect
Navajo Nation’s travel advisory remains in effect; members asked not to self-treat
Navajo Nation re-implements 57-hours weekend lockdown as COVID-19 cases spike throughout Arizona
Navajo Nation implements another 57-hour weekend curfew as COVID-19 cases reach 1,873 on Nation
1,620 recoveries, 102 new cases of COVID-19, and one more death reported on Navajo Nation
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event