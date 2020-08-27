14 new cases reported as Nation's 32-hour weekend lockdown continues

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. – On Aug. 26, the Navajo Department of Health reported 14 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and four more deaths.

The total number of deaths has reached 498 as of Aug. 26. Reports indicate that 7,018 individuals have recovered from COVID-19 – this number is lower than previously reported because of an error reported by one health care facility.

At this time, there have been 93,135 COVID-19 tests have been administered. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases is 9,597 on the Navajo Nation.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

· Chinle Service Unit: 2,309

· Crownpoint Service Unit: 801

· Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 767

· Gallup Service Unit: 1,543

· Kayenta Service Unit: 1,299

· Shiprock Service Unit: 1,488

· Tuba City Service Unit: 932

· Winslow Service Unit: 454

Four residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

The Navajo Nation will have a 32-hour weekend lockdown beginning Aug. 29, at 9 p.m. until Aug. 31 at 5 a.m.

"It’s not realistic to think that we will ever have zero cases of COVID-19 until there is a safe vaccine available. Yesterday we had six new cases and today we have 14. As I’ve stated previously, there re-mains substantial risk for everyone because there are still high numbers of cases in nearby towns and cities. We all have to remain diligent and stay focused. We can’t become too relaxed on practicing safety measures. Keep wearing your masks, practicing social distancing, washing your hands, avoiding large crowds, and staying home as much as possible,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

On Aug. 26, the state of Utah reported 407 new cases of COVID-19, the state of Arizona reported 187 new cases, and New Mexico reported 205.

"We have a slight increase in cases today, but let’s not panic. The Navajo people have done a great job and I’m confident everyone will remain diligent. Please keep praying for our communities, frontline workers, and many others who are fighting for us everyday,” said Vice President Myron Lizer.

More information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of COVID-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's COVID-19 website at http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19.

Information provided by the Office of the Navajo Nation President