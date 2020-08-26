Flash flood in Utah causes evacuations, power outages

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — The St. George area along the border between Utah and Arizona was inundated with flash floods after a torrential downpour Aug. 23.

A large thunderstorm rained down more than an inch of water throughout the area.

St. George Police Officer Tiffany Atkin told residents to stay inside and away from the flooded streets.

Homes throughout the region reported flooding and some student housing around Dixie State University had to be evacuated, The Spectrum reported.

Officials believe a large sinkhole outside a hotel swallowed a car. Cars traveling along Interstate 15 sank nearly to their windows from the flooding. A downed power line shut off power in some places.

"Due to the volume of residences flooding and vehicles stranded due to impassable roadways, most tow services are tied up," the department reported on Twitter shortly after 10 p.m. "The 911 call center is receiving a large number of 911 and other calls for assistance. Please only call 911 or the dispatch line if there is a life safety issue."

The area hadn't received any significant precipitation the entire summer.

By 10:30 p.m., the eye of the storm had passed, but flooding was still being reported in some areas.