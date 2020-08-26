OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Sat, Aug. 29
Weather  52.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Flash flood in Utah causes evacuations, power outages

A car comes to rest between I-15 and the Dixie Convention Center after flood water moved barricades and washed away the shoulder Aug. 24. (Chris Caldwell/The Spectrum via AP)

A car comes to rest between I-15 and the Dixie Convention Center after flood water moved barricades and washed away the shoulder Aug. 24. (Chris Caldwell/The Spectrum via AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: August 26, 2020 11:10 a.m.

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — The St. George area along the border between Utah and Arizona was inundated with flash floods after a torrential downpour Aug. 23.

A large thunderstorm rained down more than an inch of water throughout the area.

St. George Police Officer Tiffany Atkin told residents to stay inside and away from the flooded streets.

Homes throughout the region reported flooding and some student housing around Dixie State University had to be evacuated, The Spectrum reported.

Officials believe a large sinkhole outside a hotel swallowed a car. Cars traveling along Interstate 15 sank nearly to their windows from the flooding. A downed power line shut off power in some places.

"Due to the volume of residences flooding and vehicles stranded due to impassable roadways, most tow services are tied up," the department reported on Twitter shortly after 10 p.m. "The 911 call center is receiving a large number of 911 and other calls for assistance. Please only call 911 or the dispatch line if there is a life safety issue."

The area hadn't received any significant precipitation the entire summer.

By 10:30 p.m., the eye of the storm had passed, but flooding was still being reported in some areas.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Flash flooding, washouts plague the Navajo Nation
Editorial: Flood control dam necessary to protect Supai
It's raining, it's pouring...
TC flood wreaks havoc, unites community
Williams man survives flood
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event