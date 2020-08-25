NTU’s second graduate degree program approved to be offered online

CROWNPOINT, N.M. — On July 12, the Institution Actions Council of the Higher Learning Commission approved a Master of Science degree in Management Information Systems (MS/MIS) at Navajo Technical University.

The program will launch spring 2021 and is the second graduate degree offered at NTU. It is the only program approved to be offered completely online.

The field of Management Information Systems involves computerized information systems that generate data used by individuals or organizations to manage business operations. Information systems can include anything from a computer database that tracks retail purchases to a database that tracks transportation and logistics. While a degree in MS/MIS is most often associated with business, it also has relevance to government, healthcare, and law among other professional industries.

NTU’s MS/MIS degree program curriculum follows the Global Competency Model for Graduate Degree Programs in Information Systems and requires 36 credit hours. Courses are intended to provide students with foundational competencies, as well as competencies in information systems and domains of practice. Analytics and ethics, information and data management, business foundations, and project management are integrated into each individual course and the program is concluded with an internship or capstone course.

Admission into NTU’s MS/MIS program requires a bachelor’s degree in Information Systems or a related field with at least a 2.75 grade point average from a regionally accredited institution. The program also requires a statement of purpose, an updated resume, three letters of recommendation, and results from the Graduate Record Examinations (GRE). Upon receipt of all documentation, an interview is conducted with NTU’s Graduate Admissions Committee.

Graduate tuition rates at NTU are $250 per credit hour for tribally enrolled students and $500 per credit hour for non-tribally enrolled students. NTU is currently offering a 50 percent tuition premium during the fall; however, only students in NTU’s Master of Arts degree in Diné Culture, Language & Leadership are eligible for tuition assistance while the MS/MIS program reviews applicants for the spring.

More information is available by contacting Dr. Coleen Arviso at ccarviso@navajotech.edu or visit the program’s website at: http://www.navajotech.edu/academics/master-of-science/mis.

Information provided by NTU