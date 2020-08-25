OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Tue, Aug. 25
Navajo Nation celebrates Code Talker Day Aug. 14

(Photo/OPVP)

(Photo/OPVP)

Originally Published: August 25, 2020 11:55 a.m.

photo

On Aug. 14, the Navajo Nation honored and paid tribute to all Navajo Code Talkers during Navajo Code Talker Day. The Navajo Code Talkers joined the Marine Corps during WWII and would go on to develop and implement an unbreakable code that was used across the Pacific theatre during the war. (Photo/BIA Wildland Fire Management - Navajo Region)

Navajo Code Talkers were honored Aug. 14 during a live Navajo Code Talker Day virtual tribute event, which was hosted by Miss Navajo Nation Shaandiin Parrish (left) and featured special messages from President Nez, Vice President Lizer, Second Lady Dottie Lizer, the U.S. Marine Corps, and Shelby Vandever on behalf of U.S. Sen. Tom Udall (D-N.M.).

