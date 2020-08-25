Navajo Nation celebrates Code Talker Day Aug. 14

Navajo Code Talkers were honored Aug. 14 during a live Navajo Code Talker Day virtual tribute event, which was hosted by Miss Navajo Nation Shaandiin Parrish (left) and featured special messages from President Nez, Vice President Lizer, Second Lady Dottie Lizer, the U.S. Marine Corps, and Shelby Vandever on behalf of U.S. Sen. Tom Udall (D-N.M.).