Navajo Nation celebrates Code Talker Day Aug. 14
Originally Published: August 25, 2020 11:55 a.m.
Navajo Code Talkers were honored Aug. 14 during a live Navajo Code Talker Day virtual tribute event, which was hosted by Miss Navajo Nation Shaandiin Parrish (left) and featured special messages from President Nez, Vice President Lizer, Second Lady Dottie Lizer, the U.S. Marine Corps, and Shelby Vandever on behalf of U.S. Sen. Tom Udall (D-N.M.).
Most Read
- Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez urges all Nation schools to implement online learning
- Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez addresses the 2020 Democratic National Convention tonight
- 'This land is all we have left': Tribes on edge over dam proposal
- Food insecurity amid COVID-19 prompts Native Americans to return to their roots
- Mark Charles, who is Navajo, enters 2020 presidential race as an Independent
- Navajo Nation receives $714 million in federal CARES Act funding
- Bureau of Indian Education: BIE pushes for in-person classes
- Nez-Lizer administration issues ‘Navajo Nation Reopening Plan’
- Court upholds death penalty for only Native American on U.S. death row
- Diné College extends fall 2020 registration
- Court upholds death penalty for only Native American on U.S. death row
- Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez urges all Nation schools to implement online learning
- Award-winning Native American fashion brand and designer, Aconav, makes masks
- Congressional candidate Q & A: Eva Putzova prioritizes healthcare, a green economy and investing in Native communities
- Congressional candidate Q & A: Tiffany Shedd promotes a free market, securing the border and tribal empowerment
- Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez addresses the 2020 Democratic National Convention tonight
- Navajo Nation receives $714 million in federal CARES Act funding
- Mark Charles, who is Navajo, enters 2020 presidential race as an Independent
- Decommissioning resumes at Navajo Generating Station
- Navajo Nation Council overrides presidential veto and cancels primary election; November general election to continue
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: