Letter to the editor: Thank you voters of Coconino County

Thank you to the voters of Coconino County District 4 for your vote of confidence in the primary election held on Aug. 4.

Thank you also to my opponent Bryan Bates of Flagstaff for running a clean campaign. In the primary election, we received 2,159 votes and my opponent Bates received 1,731 respectfully.

I ran for office because our issues are not being advocated for. We need a strong individual that will push our concerns forward and to have a county supervisor that will listen to our concerns and take action to help the people.

I am no stranger to public service — I served 16 years on the governing board for Tuba City Unified School District #15 as a board member and as the board president. If elected, I will certainly use my combined 45 years of leadership experience in education, human and health services, affordable housing, infrastructure development and road operations to help you all. I also served as an adjunct faculty member at Diné College and I am a life-long rancher and farmer. The most important job I have ever had is being a mother and now a grandmother to my family.

As a life-long county resident living in Coalmine Mesa, Arizona, I understand the issues we all face daily and that are important to us. I want to ensure they are addressed. Your involvement in this process is valued and important, and I will make sure your voices are heard. Your issues are my issues.

We need to create and strengthen our partnerships to address many of the issues we face in our county district and my strong advocacy skills will certainly help in this effort.

We are now onto the general election and I again ask for your sincere support on Nov. 3. Our work is not yet complete. Your support and votes matter. I am ready to take on this responsibility of county supervisor.

Judy Begay

Candidate

Coconino County Board of Supervisors District 4