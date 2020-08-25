Harkins Theatres reopens Aug. 28 in Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — On Aug. 28, Harkins Flagstaff 16, Harkins Prescott Valley 14 and Harkins Sedona 6, will be celebrating reopening after being closed by order of Gov. Doug Ducey because of coronavirus concerns.



Opening weekend will include exciting new films including Marvel’s 'The New Mutants,' 'Unhinged' with Russell Crowe and the 10th Anniversary rerelease of Christopher Nolan’s groundbreaking film, 'Inception.' Harkins will also bring back some recent films whose time in theatre were cut short, along with some favorite classic movies specially priced at $5.

“There is no question that this has been the most difficult time in my 50 plus years in the business. I am so excited and so appreciative of our incredible team and tremendously loyal guests that have continued to support us through this challenging time,” said Dan Harkins, owner of Harkins Theatres. “I will be there opening night and cannot wait to welcome everyone back to the movies!”

Harkins reopening will come with the highest standard of health and safety protocols. Utilizing resources from public health officials, medical experts, industry partners, and local authorities, Harkins safety protocols will meet or exceed uniform guidance from the CDC, governmental health authorities, and the National Association of Theatre Owners so that guests can sit back, relax, and get lost in the magic of the movies.

Some of the new Harkins moviegoing safety protocols include:

• Face coverings required for the Harkins team and for guests (except while eating/drinking in seats), if a guest does not have a face covering, one will be available at the theatre. Guests that do not want to wear a face covering will be asked to wait and return to the movies when governmental public health mandates have relaxed.

• Added cleaning staff and further enhanced cleaning and sanitizing procedures throughout the theatre and all touchpoints

• Daily health checks for team members

• Social distancing required throughout the entire theatre environment

• Reserved seating in all theatres

• Reduced and socially distant seating between every pair of seats

• Staggered showtimes to reduce the number of guests in the lobby

• Safety shields at all guest interaction points

• Harkins Loyalty Cups will be refilled utilizing a new paper cup (all other refills on paper drink and popcorn containers will be discontinued until further notice)

• Increased fresh air, hospital-grade MERV 13 air filters, and HEPA filtered vacuums will be used in all auditoriums

• Sanitizer stations conveniently available throughout the theatre

Information provided by Harkins Theatres