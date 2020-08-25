Arizona VA delivers food and supplies to Hopi-Tewa veterans
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Earlier this year, the Northern Arizona VA Health Care System celebrated Public Service Recognition Week. As public service employees, the VA wanted to do something for others and decided to host a food drive for 80 Veteran families of the Hopi Tribe and Tewa people.
Voluntary Services Manager Patricia Aljets took the lead for the project, contacting local veteran service organizations and community partners.
American Legion members helped collect food and cleaning product donations in their neighborhoods, while VA employees stood in line at Costco and other stores to purchase items for veterans. Other local companies and stores also donated other critical items.
Next came the challenge of sorting, repackaging and boxing up nearly 4,500 pounds of food and goods, along with several pallets of bottled water.
After donations and supplies were collected, a special convoy began the 400-mile round trip drive to Hopi to deliver the donations.
Volunteers from the Hopi Tribe and Hopi veteran service organizations accepted the donations and prepared for their distribution drive-thru. This mission was all put together in under two hours.
At the end of the day, volunteers gave each of the 80 families five boxes of food, cases of water and gift cards to use at local stores in their community.
The team then had the distinct honor of being welcomed by tribal elders and elected officials.
The Northern Arizona VA Health Care System team stated that they are profoundly grateful for the donations and support from the community, and is proud to be a part of such a great event.
Information provided U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
- Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez urges all Nation schools to implement online learning
- Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez addresses the 2020 Democratic National Convention tonight
- 'This land is all we have left': Tribes on edge over dam proposal
- Food insecurity amid COVID-19 prompts Native Americans to return to their roots
- Mark Charles, who is Navajo, enters 2020 presidential race as an Independent
- Navajo Nation receives $714 million in federal CARES Act funding
- Bureau of Indian Education: BIE pushes for in-person classes
- Nez-Lizer administration issues ‘Navajo Nation Reopening Plan’
- Court upholds death penalty for only Native American on U.S. death row
- Diné College extends fall 2020 registration
- Court upholds death penalty for only Native American on U.S. death row
- Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez urges all Nation schools to implement online learning
- Award-winning Native American fashion brand and designer, Aconav, makes masks
- Congressional candidate Q & A: Eva Putzova prioritizes healthcare, a green economy and investing in Native communities
- Congressional candidate Q & A: Tiffany Shedd promotes a free market, securing the border and tribal empowerment
- Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez addresses the 2020 Democratic National Convention tonight
- Navajo Nation receives $714 million in federal CARES Act funding
- Mark Charles, who is Navajo, enters 2020 presidential race as an Independent
- Decommissioning resumes at Navajo Generating Station
- Navajo Nation Council overrides presidential veto and cancels primary election; November general election to continue
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: