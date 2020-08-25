OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Arizona VA delivers food and supplies to Hopi-Tewa veterans

Earlier this year, as part of Public Service Recognition Week, the Nothern Arizona VA Health Care collected and delivered 4,500 pounds of food, cleaning supplies and water to 80 veteran families of the Hopi Tribe and Tewa people. (Photo courtesy of U.S. Dept. of Veteran Affairs)

Originally Published: August 25, 2020 11:08 a.m.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Earlier this year, the Northern Arizona VA Health Care System celebrated Public Service Recognition Week. As public service employees, the VA wanted to do something for others and decided to host a food drive for 80 Veteran families of the Hopi Tribe and Tewa people.

Voluntary Services Manager Patricia Aljets took the lead for the project, contacting local veteran service organizations and community partners.

American Legion members helped collect food and cleaning product donations in their neighborhoods, while VA employees stood in line at Costco and other stores to purchase items for veterans. Other local companies and stores also donated other critical items.

Next came the challenge of sorting, repackaging and boxing up nearly 4,500 pounds of food and goods, along with several pallets of bottled water.

After donations and supplies were collected, a special convoy began the 400-mile round trip drive to Hopi to deliver the donations.

Volunteers from the Hopi Tribe and Hopi veteran service organizations accepted the donations and prepared for their distribution drive-thru. This mission was all put together in under two hours.

At the end of the day, volunteers gave each of the 80 families five boxes of food, cases of water and gift cards to use at local stores in their community.

The team then had the distinct honor of being welcomed by tribal elders and elected officials.

The Northern Arizona VA Health Care System team stated that they are profoundly grateful for the donations and support from the community, and is proud to be a part of such a great event.

Information provided U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

