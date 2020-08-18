OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Navajo wildland fire crews lend a hand in New Mexico and Tusayan, Arizona

(Photo/BIA Wildland Fire Managament - Navajo Region)

(Photo/BIA Wildland Fire Managament - Navajo Region)

Originally Published: August 18, 2020 9 a.m.

The Navajo Helitack and Helicopter N7HE was mobilized to the Seco Fire on the Cibola National Forest in New Mexico Aug. 14. The Navajo Scouts Type 2 inter agency wildland fire crew was mobilized Aug. 3 to the Halfway Fire in Tusayan, Arizona. The Halfway Fire was 100 percent contained as of Aug. 10. The fire season is around the halfway point now for many wildland crews.

