Navajo wildland fire crews lend a hand in New Mexico and Tusayan, Arizona

The Navajo Helitack and Helicopter N7HE was mobilized to the Seco Fire on the Cibola National Forest in New Mexico Aug. 14. The Navajo Scouts Type 2 inter agency wildland fire crew was mobilized Aug. 3 to the Halfway Fire in Tusayan, Arizona. The Halfway Fire was 100 percent contained as of Aug. 10. The fire season is around the halfway point now for many wildland crews.