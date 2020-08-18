Diné College extends fall 2020 registration
Originally Published: August 18, 2020 10:57 a.m.
TSAILE, Ariz. – Diné College has extended its fall 2020 registration to Aug. 21.
“This will give more time to students who are interested in registering for courses this fall,” said enrollment director Priscilla Leonard.
The college is offering a 50 percent tuition discount for the fall semester and a majority of the classes are online. In addition, the school is offering a laptop loaner program and Wifi sticks for students who qualify. Students will also receive online support during the semester for their classes.
Information provided by Dine College
