Congressional candidates Tom O’Halleran and Tiffany Shedd to face off in Nov. 3 general election

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — U.S. Rep. Tom O’Halleran won the Democratic primary for District 1 beating Eva Putzova as the incumbent. O’ Halleran garnered 38,812 votes, while Putzova received 27,086 votes.

Tiffany Shedd won the Republican primary and will face O’Halleran in the general election Nov. 3.

Shedd obtained 33,798 votes or 54.3 percent to beat Nolan Reidhead who garnered 28,343 votes or 45.6 percent.

District 1 includes the Navajo and Hopi reservations as well as several other tribes.

O’Halleran, who feels he has established himself as the “go to guy” on tribal issues in the House of Representatives, said he is honored to have the opportunity to continue to represent Arizona’s First District in Congress and to do even more to support families across the state as the battle against the pandemic continues.

“If given the opportunity this November, I will continue to work with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to get things done and to be an independent voice for our state in Washington,” he said.

O’Halleran supports the continued use of mail-in ballots. President Donald Trump has spoken out against mail in ballots saying it makes voting fraud too easy.

“Our democracy is strongest when everyone’s vote can be counted, which is why established mail-in voting infrastructure like we have in Arizona is so valuable heading into this unique election,” he said.

Shedd, the Republican winner, said she is honored to be the Republican nominee for District 1.



“This victory is due to the tireless work of our incredible supporters. Growing up and living in Arizona, I have been incredibly blessed by the people of this state who built our communities and continually work to make them better,” she said.

Shedd said her campaign is the first in District 1 to win the Republican Primary with over 50 percent of the vote.

“Our campaign has all the momentum and is ready to support our district in Washington, and not just toe the party line like Tom O’Halleran,” she said.

Shedd said Arizona’s mail in ballot system has been used for over 25 years and is the best in the country.

“Not only is your ballot tracked every step of the way, but it has multiple layers of security to prevent fraud. I have always been a poll voter and love going to vote on election day with my family,” she said.

Two other races that could have great impact on the Navajo Nation, Hopi Tribe and Native Americans are the U.S. Senate and Arizona Corporation Commission. The U.S. Senate decides a lot of federal funding issues that impact the tribes and the Arizona Corporation Commission will decide a lot of solar and wind issues at a time when many of the tribes are looking at alternative energy sources as a way of bringing more electricity along with more income into the reservations.

In the Republican primary Senate race, incumbent Sen. Martha McSally won with 507,872 votes or 75.8 percent while her opponent conservative Daniel McCarthy garnered 162,400 votes or 24.2 percent.

Mark Kelly ran unopposed in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate and will face McSally in the general election.

For the primary election for Arizona Corporation Commission, there are three open seats. There were only three Democrats and two Republicans running in the primary so they will all proceed to the general election. The three Democrats are William Mundell, Shea Stanfield and Anna Tovar. The two Republicans are Lea Marquez Peterson and Eric Sloan. A third Republican, Jim O’Connor received enough write in votes that he will also proceed to the general election.