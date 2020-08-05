OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Fri, Aug. 07
Weather  73.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Election update
Unofficial results from Tuesday's primary

By Navajo-Hopi Observer
Originally Published: August 5, 2020 10:59 a.m.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Incumbent Democrat Tom O’Halleran (AZ-01) and Republican Tiffany Shedd won their races in the primary Aug. 4 and will face off against each other in the Nov. 3 general election for Congressional District 1.

Unofficial results as of 10 a.m Wednesday:

Democratic race for Congressional District 1:

Tom O’Halleran: 34,695 with 59 percent of the vote.

Eva Putzova: 24,348 with 41 percent

Republican race for Congressional District 1:

Tiffany Shedd: 30,158 with 54 percent of the vote

Nolan Reidhead: 25,472 with 46 percent

Incumbent Jamescita Peshlakai ran unopposed for Congressional District 7.

Lena Fowler won with 76 percent (1,938) of the vote for Coconino County Board of Supervisors District 5 against Marie Acothley who came in with 24 percent (612) of the vote.

Statewide: Republican Martha McSally and Democrat Mark Kelly will compete against each other for Arizona’s Senate Seat in November.

In Flagstaff’s mayor race, the two candidates with the most votes advance to the general election in November.

Results as of Wednesday morning are:

Paul Deasy: 4,173 (37 percent)

Charlie Odegaard: 3,659 (32 percent)

Jamie Whelan: 3,225 (29 percent)

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Arizona features 2 open House seats being eyed by Democrats
Primaries yield few surprises in Coconino, Navajo counties
Thompson loses to De Spain, Hernandez defeats Hatch in primary elections; Justman, Kindig and Neilson win contested seats
Coconino County, Flagstaff vote for change
Coconino County primary election results
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event