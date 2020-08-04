Tommy Dukes live in Winslow
Originally Published: August 4, 2020 9:30 a.m.
Tommy Dukes iwas again serenading the tourists on Route 66 in Winslow July 18. Dukes sits at location that sends the “blues” into the the heart of Winslow’s tourist crossroads.
