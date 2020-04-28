OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Thu, April 30
Weather  66.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Winslow police chief to retire July 1

Winslow Police Chief Dan Brown recently announced plans for retirement. (Todd Roth/NHO)

Winslow Police Chief Dan Brown recently announced plans for retirement. (Todd Roth/NHO)

Originally Published: April 28, 2020 10:51 a.m.

WINSLOW, Ariz. – On July 1, Winslow Police Chief Daniel Brown will officially retires from law enforcement.

Brown spent six years in the U.S. Marine Corps, and nearly 22 years as a police officers.

“I was proud of my 28 years in uniform, with close to six and a half years as a police chief,” he said.

Brown said he plans to begin his dissertation for his PhD in Criminal Justice Leadership. Once obtained, he said his new focus will be to use his experience as a practitioner and to help educate the law enforcement of the future.

“It’s been a good run filled with many blessings,” he said. “I have worked alongside men and women who sacrifice each day to serve a noble calling greater than themselves. I will miss the fellowship. But at the ripe old age of 46, I finally figured out what I wanted to do when I grow up.”

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Police Chief resigns
Leutenant John Martin says “Goodbye” after 23 years of service with WPD<br>
Arizona law enforcement doesn't reflect state's diversity; Winslow police force does
Winslow police chief visits Good Morning Winslow
Winslow Police Chief Daniel Brown sits down with NHO after eight months on the job
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event