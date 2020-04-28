OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Thu, April 30
Weather  66.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

St. Mary’s Food Bank serves 350 Winslow residents

(Todd Roth/NHO)

(Todd Roth/NHO)

Originally Published: April 28, 2020 10:53 a.m.

photo

(Todd Roth/NHO)

St. Mary’s Food Bank and Winslow Rotary distributed food to 350 families April 23. Food boxes consisted of dry good items and fresh fruits and vegetables, among other items.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Winslow teams up with St. Mary's Food Bank to alleviate hunger
Coronavirus aid: St. Mary's brings food to hard hit Navajo Nation
Photo highlights: Winslow Rotary and St. Mary's timely food distribution
Winslow community food drive
Nation delivers food, wood and essential items to rural communities
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event