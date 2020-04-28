OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Thu, April 30
Weather  66.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Navajo Nation Command Center recognized for efforts

(Photo/OPVP)

(Photo/OPVP)

Originally Published: April 28, 2020 11:59 a.m.

The Navajo Health Command Operations Center were recently thanked for the long hours worked in the fight against COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Army National Guard delivers supplies to Navajo Nation to help fight COVID-19
Navajo Nation declares Public Health State of Emergency for COVID-19 coronavirus
UPDATE as of March 20: Navajo Nation has 14 positive cases, president urges people to stay home
Curfew takes effect for Navajo Nation as COVID-19 cases reaches 128
Member of the Navajo Nation tests positive for COVID-19 coronavirus
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event