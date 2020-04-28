OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Nation delivers food, wood and essential items to rural communities

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer lead a distribution of food and essential items to remote Jeddito, Arizona April 23. (Photo courtesy of the Office of the President and Vice President)

Originally Published: April 28, 2020 10:22 a.m.

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On April 23, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer led a massive distribution of care packages, food supplies and fire wood to approximately 250 members of the Navajo Nation who reside in the remote area of Jeddito, Arizona.

The distribution was to help families and high-risk residents with essential items during the coronavirus pandemic.

photo

Firewood is loaded into trucks as part of donations made to the Jeddito community. (Photo courtesy of the OPVP)

Hundreds of vehicles lined up at Jeddito Community School, where Navajo Nation personnel loaded vehicles with hygiene products, fire wood, diapers, bottled water, and food products such as beans, flour, and, potatoes. Community Health Representatives also transported and delivered the packaged items to high-risk residents at their homes.

Nez said the Navajo Nation is stepping up to help its own people by providing some assistance with essential items.

“We’re not waiting on the federal government or anyone else, we’re doing this because we love our people and we are here for them,” Nez said.

He thanked the staff and contributors who stepped up to help the Navajo people.

Lizer said the administration knows there are a lot of high-risk people and elders who need assistance and that the administration is doing its best to help them.

“The Navajo Nation is stepping up to help our own people and we are very grateful for everyone’s generosity and volunteerism. We hope to be able to coordinate more distribution drives in other communities. Working together, we are doing great things,” he said.

All personnel were required to wear protective masks, gloves, safety vests, and to maintain a safe distance from community members. Residents were required to remain in their vehicles with their windows rolled up, while personnel safely placed the food supplies and care packages in the back of vehicles, with no direct contact with anyone.

The Nez-Lizer Administration thanked everyone who assisted with the distribution including the Jeddito Chapter, Jeddito Community School, Navajo Nation’s CHR Program, Navajo Health Command Operations Center, Navajo Nation Division of Transportation, Navajo County, World Vision, Navajo Agricultural Products Industry, Winslow Indian Health Care Center, Cedar Unified School District, Pax Harvey and others.

Information provided by the Office of the President and Vice President

