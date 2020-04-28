Coca-Cola donates water for first responders, health care workers, community
Originally Published: April 28, 2020 10 a.m.
The Navajo Nation receives 30,000 liters of bottled water from Swire Coca-Cola in coordination with the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs and the Office of the President and Vice President. Two semi-trucks arrived April 22 to deliver 2,500 bottles of water that will help first responders and health care workers on the frontlines, and also help Navajo community members with little to no access to water.
