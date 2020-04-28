OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Thu, April 30
Weather  66.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Coca-Cola donates water for first responders, health care workers, community

(Photo/OPVP)

(Photo/OPVP)

Originally Published: April 28, 2020 10 a.m.

photo

(Photo/OPVP)

The Navajo Nation receives 30,000 liters of bottled water from Swire Coca-Cola in coordination with the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs and the Office of the President and Vice President. Two semi-trucks arrived April 22 to deliver 2,500 bottles of water that will help first responders and health care workers on the frontlines, and also help Navajo community members with little to no access to water.

