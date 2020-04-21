Navajo Nation president extends curfew on Navajo Nation in hopes of curbing rising number of cases

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation extended its curfew last weekend and next weekend, April 24 at 8 p.m. to April 27 at 5 a.m. (MDT) as positive COVID-19 cases on the Nation continue to rise.

The Hopi Tribe urged its people to abide by its own stay-at-home order and to respect the curfews in place on the Navajo Nation. Hopi villages are closed to non-residents and open only for essential services.

“The Hopi community is advised to carry credentials including identification designating they are from Hopi and a letter or statement from their employer if they are traveling across the Navajo Nation for work,” said Hopi Law Enforcement Services Chief Virgil Pinto.

The Navajo Nation Department of Health confirmed 1,321 positive cases as of April 20. There were 4,579 negative results with 45 confirmed deaths. It also issued a public health order requiring the Navajo people to wear masks in public to help stop the spread of the virus.

Tuba City Regional Health Care Corporation reported 173 positive cases that were tested at TCRHCC, with 17 who are at the hospital, 195 who tested negative and 42 who were stabilized and discharged home.

On April 17, the Indian Health Service reported that Hopi Health Care had tested 90 patients with 25 positive tests, 58 negative, 6 pending and one test was cancelled.

Currently, Little Colorado Medical Center has nine inpatients, three of them are COVID-19 positive, and one is pending test results.

According to Navajo County Public Health, there are 44 confirmed COVID-19 positive residents in Winslow with five deaths in the community

Hopi Tribe warns against scams

The Hopi Tribe is warning its people against scams and fraudulent fundraisers that are happening over the phone saying it has noticed a rise in calls about various scams and fundraisers including, but not limited to, charity scams, online fundraiser scams, social media scams, phishing scams and robo-calls.

The tribe also said some organizations and individuals are using the name or names of Hopi members in their fundraising campaigns.

“It is imperative that the Hopi community be aware of this reality,” said Hopi Tribal Charman Timothy L. Nuyangyaoma. “The name Hopi or reference to the Hopi people is also utilized in some scams through the internet, or certain online platforms.”

Nuvangyaoma clarified that contributions from the outside communities are welcomed.

“We understand there are some individuals who may have good intentions, or a good heart when it comes to their desire to help the Hopi community,” he said. “However, unfortunately we are witnessing more and more of our Hopi people being adversely affected by the so called charity fundraising campaigns, and scams that are definitely not benefiting all of our Hopi citizens. To be effective in our approach to addressing our local needs, we have already created specific protocols to help our community.”

Nuyangyaoma explained that a series of protocols have been put in place to help redirect any donations or contributions intended for Hopi villages with help from the Hopi Emergency Response Team and The Hopi Foundation.

The Hopi Tribe and The Hopi Foundation will guide private and public contributors through appropriate channels to process donations.

“In these uncertain times, our Hopi people are facing many challenges, but we do not need additional stress or worries,” Hopi Vice Chairman Clark W. Tenakhongva said. “We value the collective initiative the Hopi villages have taken to solicit donations for their village, but we all have to be mindful of how this directly affects the people. If you discover or come across a potential fraud or scam, please inform and educate our Hopisinom about the red flags, so they may be aware of the dangers and share this information with our elders. Be mindful of the calls and emails you receive to avoid falling prey to a scam.”