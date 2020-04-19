Navajo Nation orders protective masks worn on reservation
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation is ordering all people on the tribe's vast reservation to wear protective masks when out in public to help fight the spread of the coronavirus.
The Navajo Department of Health issued the emergency health order for the reservation, which includes parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.
The Navajo Nation has been hit harder by the coronavirus than any other Native American tribe.
The tribe and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service said the number of positive coronavirus tests reached 1,197 as of April 18. The average age of the 44 people whose deaths are attributed to COVID-19 is 66.
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said all residents should either buy or make masks to comply with the order.
Nez said in a statement on the evening of April 17 announcing the order that tribal officials would consider even more aggressive requirements to curb the coronavirus.
"Some individuals think we're using scare tactics or extreme measures, but we are losing lives here on the Navajo Nation, and I'm going to do everything I can to help save lives," Nez said.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death. The vast majority of people recover.
Residents of the Navajo Nation, including non-tribal members, are under a daily nighttime curfew. Lockdowns for the next two weekends will prevent them from leaving their homes, except in the case of an emergency, from dusk April 17 until early April 20.
Drive-thru restaurants were ordered closed over the weekend, and people who sell hay, wood, food or other goods from the roadside cannot operate. Gas stations and grocery stores will be open but for limited hours and must regulate the number of people inside.
Navajo police are enforcing the curfews and lockdowns by issuing citations that can carry a fine of up to $1,000 and 30 days in jail. Essential workers are not subject to the restrictions.
- Despite calls for help, Navajo Mountain mother, son can't be saved
- Canyon Diablo Distillery saves the day with production of hand sanitizer for Tuba City hospital
- Deputies investigate stabbing in Gray Mountain
- Navajo County Sheriff's Office says impersonators are pulling over individuals
- Northern Arizona University creates Wi-Fi hotspots on Navajo and Hopi reservations to help students continue classes
- Canyon Diablo Distillery saves the day with production of hand sanitizer for Tuba City hospital
- COVID-19 relief fund raises $400,000 for Navajo and Hopi families
- Navajo Nation sees 216 new virus cases in two days, Hopi villages announce some closures
- $2 trillion stimulus package provides COVID-19 funds for tribes
- Northern Arizona Healthcare acquires aircraft for transporting patients off reservation
- Member of the Navajo Nation tests positive for COVID-19 coronavirus
- Despite calls for help, Navajo Mountain mother, son can't be saved
- Arizona National Guard assists Navajo Nation
- Winslow closures as of March 20
- Navajo County Public Health Officials Announce Presumptive COVID-19 Case in Navajo County
- Canyon Diablo Distillery saves the day with production of hand sanitizer for Tuba City hospital
- Businesses in Winslow shut down as COVID-19 fears empty shelves
- Navajo student comes home to Navajo Nation after school at Duke and DC
- Deputies investigate stabbing in Gray Mountain
- Authorities investigating deaths of 2 Ohio men in Arizona
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: