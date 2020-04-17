OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Sun, April 19
Weather  52.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Deputies investigate stabbing in Gray Mountain

Gray Mountain, Arizona is located 40 miles north of Flagstaff on U.S. Route 89. (Loretta McKenney/NHO)

Gray Mountain, Arizona is located 40 miles north of Flagstaff on U.S. Route 89. (Loretta McKenney/NHO)

By Navajo-Hopi Observer
Originally Published: April 17, 2020 12:11 p.m.

GRAY MOUNTAIN, Ariz. – On April 16, around 3:42 p.m. Coconino County Sheriff’s Office responded to Gray Mountain for a report of a fight and stabbing.

Arizona DPS troopers were first on scene and found one subject with minor injuries a short distance from where the incident was reported to have occurred. Shortly thereafter, deputies arriving on scene were advised of and located a stabbing victim and another involved party at a residence in Cameron.

During the investigation, deputies learned that several individuals had been in a vehicle in Flagstaff area earlier in the day. The individuals picked up another person in Flagstaff and began to drive northbound on Highway 89 north. After an argument, the driver pulled over just north of the Thriftway and three people exited the vehicle. A fight ensued between two of the individuals while a third person tried to separate the parties. One of the subjects presented a knife and stabbed the person who was trying to stop the fight, several times. The suspect fled the scene northbound. The stabbing victim was transported to the Flagstaff Medical Center via Guardian Air Ambulance.

The suspect has been identified as a resident of the Tonalea area. The victim who is from the Gray Mountain/Cameron area suffered serious injuries. The case remains under investigation by the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office. No names are being released at this time, but several felony charges are expected to result from the incident.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

UPDATE: Stranded motorist attacks good Samaritans; dies after falling off vehicle
U.S. 89 near Cameron closed due to wash-out
Winslow Police investigate homicide, separate stabbing
27-year-old woman’s body identified after being found by camper near Sunset Crater National Monument
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event