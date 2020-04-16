OFFERS
Nine Navajo police officers test positive for COVID -19

The Navajo Police Department confirmed April 15 that nine of its officers had tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo/Navajo Nation Police Department)

Originally Published: April 16, 2020 9:50 a.m.

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. – The Navajo Police Department confirmed April 15 that a total of nine employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

The employees are currently in self-quarantine and monitoring their symptoms. As a precautionary measure, the police building in Chinle, Arizona will begin the process of decontamination.

“The support staff with the Chinle district will be placed on administrative leave during the disinfection and sanitization process,” said chief of police Phillip Francisco “Because of our responsibilities to the community, we will continue to be vigilant and committed to answering calls of service while keeping the safety of the public a high priority.”

The department has been working diligently to secure more personal protective equipment (PPE) for officers and staff but the shortage remains a challenge.

Additionally, the department is actively seeking the assistance of laboratories to test employees for their peace of mind and the overall safety of the department.

"We will continue to support our staff who are in self-quarantine. Our officers and staff remain optimistic and motivated to continue their service to the people. We continue to ask for the public’s assistance by adhering to the emergency orders in place to reduce the growth and spread of this disease” Francisco said.

