Nine Navajo police officers test positive for COVID -19
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. – The Navajo Police Department confirmed April 15 that a total of nine employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
The employees are currently in self-quarantine and monitoring their symptoms. As a precautionary measure, the police building in Chinle, Arizona will begin the process of decontamination.
“The support staff with the Chinle district will be placed on administrative leave during the disinfection and sanitization process,” said chief of police Phillip Francisco “Because of our responsibilities to the community, we will continue to be vigilant and committed to answering calls of service while keeping the safety of the public a high priority.”
The department has been working diligently to secure more personal protective equipment (PPE) for officers and staff but the shortage remains a challenge.
Additionally, the department is actively seeking the assistance of laboratories to test employees for their peace of mind and the overall safety of the department.
"We will continue to support our staff who are in self-quarantine. Our officers and staff remain optimistic and motivated to continue their service to the people. We continue to ask for the public’s assistance by adhering to the emergency orders in place to reduce the growth and spread of this disease” Francisco said.
- Despite calls for help, Navajo Mountain mother, son can't be saved
- Canyon Diablo Distillery saves the day with production of hand sanitizer for Tuba City hospital
- Navajo County Sheriff's Office says impersonators are pulling over individuals
- Northern Arizona University creates Wi-Fi hotspots on Navajo and Hopi reservations to help students continue classes
- Navajo Nation sees 216 new virus cases in two days, Hopi villages announce some closures
- $2 trillion stimulus package provides COVID-19 funds for tribes
- COVID-19 relief fund raises $400,000 for Navajo and Hopi families
- Northern Arizona Healthcare acquires aircraft for transporting patients off reservation
- Navajo & Hopi Families COVID-19 Relief aims to help elders and struggling families during coronavirus pandemic
- Nine Navajo police officers test positive for COVID -19
- Member of the Navajo Nation tests positive for COVID-19 coronavirus
- Navajo County Public Health Officials Announce Presumptive COVID-19 Case in Navajo County
- Bashas' reservation stores change hours to support elders
- Arizona National Guard assists Navajo Nation
- Winslow closures as of March 20
- Despite calls for help, Navajo Mountain mother, son can't be saved
- Businesses in Winslow shut down as COVID-19 fears empty shelves
- Canyon Diablo Distillery saves the day with production of hand sanitizer for Tuba City hospital
- Navajo student comes home to Navajo Nation after school at Duke and DC
- 27-year-old woman’s body identified after being found by camper near Sunset Crater National Monument
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: