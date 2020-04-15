OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Navajo County Sheriff's Office says impersonators are pulling over individuals
Sheriff David Clouse said officers will not ask for travel papers

Deputies with Navajo County Sheriff's Office display uniforms identifying them as law enforcement personnel. (Photo/NCSO)

Deputies with Navajo County Sheriff's Office display uniforms identifying them as law enforcement personnel. (Photo/NCSO)

By Navajo-Hopi Observer
Originally Published: April 15, 2020 3:36 p.m.

NAVAJO COUNTY, Ariz. – In response to incidents throughout Arizona where citizens are stopped by individuals impersonating law enforcement and demanding driver’s license, registration, and travel papers, Navajo County Sheriff’s Office announced April 14 it will not request travel papers from anyone pulled over.

“Deputies will not pull you over and request to see your travel papers nor will we ask what the reason for travel is,” said Sheriff David Clouse in a recent release. “There have been incidents throughout Arizona where citizens were stopped by individuals impersonating law enforcement and demanding driver’s license, registration, and travel papers. There have been a few times where the impersonator demands a credit card in order to not have the vehicle towed.”

Law enforcement from all agencies utilize unmarked police vehicles.

The sheriff’s department said individuals not comfortable stopping for an unmarked vehicle who is using red/blue emergency lights to pull them over should activate four-way flashers, slow down and proceed to a well-lit and/or populated location to stop.

NCSO non-emergency line is available at (928) 524-4050 or dial 911 to confirm with a dispatcher if the vehicle signaling you to stop is a legitimate law enforcement officer.

Law enforcement officers carry police identification from the agency they are employed with.

“If you are contacted by a law enforcement officer, not in a police uniform you may ask to see their police identification and it will be displayed,” Clouse stated in the PSA.

photo

Navajo County Sheriff's Office will not request travel documents or the reason for travel for individuals pulled over. Law enforcement impersonators are demanding driver’s license, registration, and travel papers. (Photo/NCSO)

