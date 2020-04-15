Navajo County Sheriff's Office says impersonators are pulling over individuals
Sheriff David Clouse said officers will not ask for travel papers
NAVAJO COUNTY, Ariz. – In response to incidents throughout Arizona where citizens are stopped by individuals impersonating law enforcement and demanding driver’s license, registration, and travel papers, Navajo County Sheriff’s Office announced April 14 it will not request travel papers from anyone pulled over.
“Deputies will not pull you over and request to see your travel papers nor will we ask what the reason for travel is,” said Sheriff David Clouse in a recent release. “There have been incidents throughout Arizona where citizens were stopped by individuals impersonating law enforcement and demanding driver’s license, registration, and travel papers. There have been a few times where the impersonator demands a credit card in order to not have the vehicle towed.”
Law enforcement from all agencies utilize unmarked police vehicles.
The sheriff’s department said individuals not comfortable stopping for an unmarked vehicle who is using red/blue emergency lights to pull them over should activate four-way flashers, slow down and proceed to a well-lit and/or populated location to stop.
NCSO non-emergency line is available at (928) 524-4050 or dial 911 to confirm with a dispatcher if the vehicle signaling you to stop is a legitimate law enforcement officer.
Law enforcement officers carry police identification from the agency they are employed with.
“If you are contacted by a law enforcement officer, not in a police uniform you may ask to see their police identification and it will be displayed,” Clouse stated in the PSA.
- Despite calls for help, Navajo Mountain mother, son can't be saved
- Canyon Diablo Distillery saves the day with production of hand sanitizer for Tuba City hospital
- Navajo County Sheriff's Office says impersonators are pulling over individuals
- Northern Arizona University creates Wi-Fi hotspots on Navajo and Hopi reservations to help students continue classes
- Navajo Nation sees 216 new virus cases in two days, Hopi villages announce some closures
- $2 trillion stimulus package provides COVID-19 funds for tribes
- COVID-19 relief fund raises $400,000 for Navajo and Hopi families
- Northern Arizona Healthcare acquires aircraft for transporting patients off reservation
- Navajo & Hopi Families COVID-19 Relief aims to help elders and struggling families during coronavirus pandemic
- Nine Navajo police officers test positive for COVID -19
- Member of the Navajo Nation tests positive for COVID-19 coronavirus
- Navajo County Public Health Officials Announce Presumptive COVID-19 Case in Navajo County
- Bashas' reservation stores change hours to support elders
- Arizona National Guard assists Navajo Nation
- Winslow closures as of March 20
- Despite calls for help, Navajo Mountain mother, son can't be saved
- Businesses in Winslow shut down as COVID-19 fears empty shelves
- Canyon Diablo Distillery saves the day with production of hand sanitizer for Tuba City hospital
- Navajo student comes home to Navajo Nation after school at Duke and DC
- 27-year-old woman’s body identified after being found by camper near Sunset Crater National Monument
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: