Northland Pioneer College offers free job search prep webinars
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — With employment weighing heavily on many during these times of response to COVID-19, it’s more important than ever before to know how to conduct an effective job search.
With free online webinars led by Northland Pioneer College Career Services Manager Ben Sandoval, students gain a competitive advantage in your job search.
Beginning April 10, the five-week series of one-hour webinars will cover topics such as job search strategies, how to craft effective resumes and cover letters, interview preparation, networking methods and more. The webinars will be held on Zoom and are open to the general public, current NPC students and alumni. Attendees are encouraged to participate and ask questions, or they can just join and listen.
The live webinars will be held regularly throughout the coming weeks. Visit www.npc.edu/calendar or the career services Facebook page at www.facebook.com/NorthlandPioneerCareerServices for session topics, schedule and instructions on how to join. Participants can join as many of the webinars as they want.
Additional career services resources can be found at www.npc.edu/Career-Services. More information is available from Sandoval, manager of Career Services at (800) 266-7845 ext. 6568 or email careerservices@npc.edu.
