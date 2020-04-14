Northern Arizona University creates Wi-Fi hotspots on Navajo and Hopi reservations to help students continue classes
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Native American students with little or no Internet at home can now access Wi-Fi hotspots on the Navajo and Hopi nations to continue their classes online.
NAU recently got clearance from Navajo and Hopi leadership to extend Wi-Fi from buildings to parking lots in select locations, allowing students to access online classes from their vehicles while practicing social distancing.
“By giving students some additional options to connect and take courses, we hope to bring some measure of relief and let them know that our institutional commitment to Native Americans means that none of them is left behind,” said Chad Hamill, vice president for NAU’s Office of Native American Initiatives.
These parking lot hotspots are open to students from any K12 and college institution and will provide internet access for any mobile device, including laptops and smartphones.
More information is available at www.nau.edu/access or call the Office of Native American Initiatives at (928) 523-3849.
Wi-Fi parking lot Hotspot locations (K12, college and HTUA):
Chinle
- NTUA Chinle District Office, across from Bashas’, east side of Hwy 91
Dilkon
- NTUA Dilkon District Office, half mile north of Bashas’, Hwy 60
Diné College (Request access at Officeofthepresident@dinecollege.edu):
- Tsaile
- Tuba City
- Window Rock
- Chinle
- Crownpoint
- Shiprock South
Fort Defiance
1.Good Shepherd Mission
1 Kit Carson Dr.
- NTUA Headquarters, East of Tsehootsooi Medical Center, off of Route 12
Holbrook, Arizona (available April 20):
- Holbrook High School, 455 N 8th Ave
- Holbrook Junior High School, 412 W. Buffalo St
- Hulet Elementary, 600 Buffalo St.
- Park Elementary, 453 N 7th St.
- Indian Wells Elementary, State Hwy 77, Indian Wells
- District Office, 1000 N. Ave.
Hopi Nation
- Peace Academic Center - UA Cooperative Extension Office
1 Hopi Mission School Road
- Polacca Community Center, Village of Tewa
Navajo Technical University:
- Crownpoint
- Chinle
Tuba City
- Tuba City Chapter House
220 S. Main Street
Window Rock
- Library and Museum
Information provided by NAU
