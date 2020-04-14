Northern Arizona University creates Wi-Fi hotspots on Navajo and Hopi reservations to help students continue classes

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Native American students with little or no Internet at home can now access Wi-Fi hotspots on the Navajo and Hopi nations to continue their classes online.

NAU recently got clearance from Navajo and Hopi leadership to extend Wi-Fi from buildings to parking lots in select locations, allowing students to access online classes from their vehicles while practicing social distancing.

“By giving students some additional options to connect and take courses, we hope to bring some measure of relief and let them know that our institutional commitment to Native Americans means that none of them is left behind,” said Chad Hamill, vice president for NAU’s Office of Native American Initiatives.

These parking lot hotspots are open to students from any K12 and college institution and will provide internet access for any mobile device, including laptops and smartphones.

More information is available at www.nau.edu/access or call the Office of Native American Initiatives at (928) 523-3849.

Wi-Fi parking lot Hotspot locations (K12, college and HTUA):

Chinle

NTUA Chinle District Office, across from Bashas’, east side of Hwy 91

Dilkon

NTUA Dilkon District Office, half mile north of Bashas’, Hwy 60

Diné College (Request access at Officeofthepresident@dinecollege.edu):

Tsaile Tuba City Window Rock Chinle Crownpoint Shiprock South

Fort Defiance

1.Good Shepherd Mission

1 Kit Carson Dr.

NTUA Headquarters, East of Tsehootsooi Medical Center, off of Route 12

Holbrook, Arizona (available April 20):

Holbrook High School, 455 N 8th Ave Holbrook Junior High School, 412 W. Buffalo St Hulet Elementary, 600 Buffalo St. Park Elementary, 453 N 7th St. Indian Wells Elementary, State Hwy 77, Indian Wells District Office, 1000 N. Ave.

Hopi Nation

Peace Academic Center - UA Cooperative Extension Office

1 Hopi Mission School Road

Polacca Community Center, Village of Tewa

Navajo Technical University:

Crownpoint Chinle

Tuba City

Tuba City Chapter House

220 S. Main Street

Window Rock

Library and Museum

Information provided by NAU