Navajo Nation sees 216 new virus cases in two days, Hopi villages announce some closures

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — As the Navajo Nation went into a 57-hour lockdown this weekend, it still saw an increase of 216 cases in two days from April 10 to April 13 — as Hopi villages closed to non-residents and urged their members to respect the Nation’s curfew over the weekend.

The total number of positive cases on the Nation as of April 13 was 813. The report also indicates that there are now 3,028 total negative test results and 28 confirmed deaths related to COVID-19.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer went into self-quarantine April 9 because of exposure to an individual who had tested positive (see front page for story).

Tuba City Regional Health Care Corporation released its numbers on April 10 — it serves patients from 10 communities outside of Tuba City. They have tested 227 people with 106 positive cases, 18 suspected positive who are inpatients at the hospital. Ninety-three people have tested negative and 17 patients were stabilized and discharged home.

On April 10, Hopi Health Care Center said it had tested 66 people, with 15 positive, 40 negative and 10 in process.

The villages Mishungnovi, Kykotsmovi, Sipaulovi, First Mesa Consolidated, Upper Village of Moenkopi, Shungopavi, Hotelvilla and Bacavi are closed to non-essential traffic and to non-residents.

Shungopavi implemented a security checkpoint at the village entrance on April 7 — only essential service providers, village residents and those living in areas considered part of Shungopavi will be allowed to enter to check on relatives and haul water.

First Mesa Consolidated Villages requested the assistance of law enforcement to ensure that drivers on State Route 264 do not stop in the villages and pass through only. The Village of Kykotsmovi encouraged tribal employees to use BIA Route 2 to and from work to minimize traffic through the village.

Nez and Lizer have also been informed that Abbot ID rapid test kits will become available at Navajo Area IHS facilities and tribally-operated health care centers in the next few days, which will allow for test results within several minutes. Currently, test results take an average of two to four days to process.

“Quicker test results will likely result in even higher numbers of positive cases, but it will help to identify those who have the virus and begin to mitigate the cases much quicker,” Nez said. “We must do better. To our health care workers and first responders, I thank you from the bottom of my heart for everything you are doing to help our people. We know it is not easy, but we are with you and we are praying for you every day,” Nez said.



He also thanked everyone that is complying with the curfew and following recommendations from health care professionals.

The Navajo nation 813 confirmed positive cases include the following counties:

• Navajo County, AZ: 269

• Apache County, AZ: 102

• Coconino County, AZ: 165

• McKinley County, NM: 138

• San Juan County, NM: 108

• Cibola County, NM: 11

• San Juan County, UT: 11

• Socorro County, NM: 6

• Sandoval County, NM: 3

More information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources is available on the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website at http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center call (928) 871-7014.

KUYI Hopi Radio contributed to this report.

Visit nhonews.com for the latest updates and information. See the COVID-19 banner at the top of the webpage for all COVID-19 coverage by the Obesever.