Grand Canyon’s Havasupai Tribe seeks aid after loss of tourism from COVID-19

SUPAI, Ariz. — The Havasupai Tribe, located at the bottom of the Grand Canyon, is asking for aid.

Known for its remote location and breathtaking turquoise waterfalls and rivers, more than 20,000 visitors travel to Supai to witness its wild landscapes hidden within the Grand Canyon.

However, because of the rapid spread of coronavirus in the United States and Arizona, the tribe has had to temporarily suspend tourism within the reservation. Now, tourism revenues that the tribe relies on and tribal members depend upon to feed their families and animals, has been disrupted.



The tribe’s 60-day closure of the reservation to tourism is expected to result in an estimated loss of 15 percent of the tribe’s annual revenues.

The tribe currently does not have a permanent doctor or nurse or a single ventilator or hospital bed. With such a small tribe, the spread of this disease within the Canyon and Supai Camp could be devastating to the community and to the continued viability of the Havasupai people. Roughly 15 percent of the community is elderly and many are diabetic or asthmatic, and therefore particularly vulnerable to coronavirus.

The tribe is asking for donations to help alleviate some of these concerns.

Donations will ensure that the Havasupai and their animals have the food and personal protective equipment they need to remain in their community and be protected from exposure to COVID-19. Seventy-five percent of the jobs on the Havasupai Reservation are currently tied to the tourism economy.

“Any contribution will help and will be greatly appreciated by the Tribe and the Havasupai People. I am the general counsel to the Tribe and will ensure that these funds are deposited directly with the tribe and are used for food, pet food, and PPE for the community during their COVID-19 response period,” said organizer Ethel Branch.

As of April 13, the GoFundMe has raised $46,189 of its $150,000 goal.

Those who would like to contribute can do so through a GoFund Me campaign at https://www.gofundme.com/f/havasupai-tribe-covid19-relief-fund

Tourism suspended through May 14

On April 6, the Havasupai Tribal Council extended the tourism suspension through May 14.

Tourists with reservations during the time of the suspension will be contacted and will have the opportunity to reschedule their reservation for dates within the 2021 season.

“We continue to monitor the impact of COVID-19 and have put into place a variety of health and safety measures for our tribal community here in Supai,” said Chairwoman Eva Kissoon. “The Tribal Council has made the decision to extend the suspension of tourism in order to further protect our tribal members.”

The tribe has been following the guidelines shared by the CDC and as of April 6, have had no reported cases of the coronavirus in Supai.