Former Gov. Bill Richardson seeks humanitarian aid for Navajo Nation
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A philanthropic effort aimed at boosting access to scarce medical and protective equipment supplies on the Navajo Nation is being organized by former Gov. Bill Richardson.
The coronavirus has swept with ferocity through the largest Native American reservation in the U.S., where there have been more than 550 infections and 22 deaths. The reservation spans parts of New Mexico, Arizona and Utah.
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer went into self-quarantine Thursday after being in close proximity earlier this week with a first responder who later tested positive for the coronavirus.
Richardson, a former U.N. ambassador, told The Associated Press on April 9 that his enduring sense of gratitude and friendship with the Navajo people prompted him to provide seed money and launch the humanitarian effort in cooperation with Molina Healthcare and the New Mexico Children’s Foundation.
“So many Navajo elders are vulnerable to this virus because they don’t have masks, they don’t have protective equipment,” said Richardson, who credits Navajo political support for his initial election to Congress in 1982.
Richardson fears the pandemic could reach a vast scale of suffering reminiscent of the 19th century forced removal of Navajos in the “Long Walk.”
Thousands of Navajos endured cold, disease and starvation in the U.S. government’s attempt to relocate them to a desolate tract of land hundreds of miles away in eastern New Mexico. In 1868, they signed a treaty with the federal government to secure a return to their homeland.
Richardson credited Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a fellow Democrat, with “getting ahead of this crisis” and complimented Nez for implementing a weekend and evening curfew to slow the spread of the virus.
Peterson Zah, a past president of the Navajo Nation who forged a working relationship with Richardson in the 1980s, said he has been astonished by the rate of infection across the Navajo community of about 300,000 people in an area slightly larger than West Virginia.
“You accept that and say, OK, what is the need here?” Zah said. “There must be something that people can do, particularly those from outside the Navajo Nation, people that can help.”
Carolyn Ingram, executive vice president Molina Healthcare, said the California-based company plans to work with Navajo nonprofit groups and its own procurement supply chain to send equipment to health care clinics and communities on eastern parts of the reservation.
Molina provides marketplace insurance, Medicare and care to special needs populations in New Mexico.
- Despite calls for help, Navajo Mountain mother, son can't be saved
- Canyon Diablo Distillery saves the day with production of hand sanitizer for Tuba City hospital
- Navajo County Sheriff's Office says impersonators are pulling over individuals
- Northern Arizona University creates Wi-Fi hotspots on Navajo and Hopi reservations to help students continue classes
- Navajo Nation sees 216 new virus cases in two days, Hopi villages announce some closures
- $2 trillion stimulus package provides COVID-19 funds for tribes
- COVID-19 relief fund raises $400,000 for Navajo and Hopi families
- Northern Arizona Healthcare acquires aircraft for transporting patients off reservation
- Navajo & Hopi Families COVID-19 Relief aims to help elders and struggling families during coronavirus pandemic
- Nine Navajo police officers test positive for COVID -19
- Member of the Navajo Nation tests positive for COVID-19 coronavirus
- Navajo County Public Health Officials Announce Presumptive COVID-19 Case in Navajo County
- Bashas' reservation stores change hours to support elders
- Arizona National Guard assists Navajo Nation
- Winslow closures as of March 20
- Despite calls for help, Navajo Mountain mother, son can't be saved
- Businesses in Winslow shut down as COVID-19 fears empty shelves
- Canyon Diablo Distillery saves the day with production of hand sanitizer for Tuba City hospital
- Navajo student comes home to Navajo Nation after school at Duke and DC
- 27-year-old woman’s body identified after being found by camper near Sunset Crater National Monument
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: