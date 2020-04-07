Indian Health Service set to get 15-minute tests as numbers continue to rise

WASHINGTON — According to Dr. Deborah Birx, coronavirus response coordinator for the White House, Indian Health Service will receive additional COVID-19 tests.

“So what we’re seeing finally is testing improving, more testing being done,” said Birx said. “Still a high level of negative in states without hotspots, allowing them to do more of this surveillance and containment, and then prioritizing this new rapid test kit to those areas that may not have the same amount of access to the Indian Health Services, and to the public health institutions and the public health in state labs, so that they can use that and start forward leaning into surveillance.”

Birx said the White House and health officials are triangulating data from the case numbers, the testing numbers, the supply chain numbers to create an integrated picture that can support hospitals in their needs.

“And I think that level of granularity is really critical,” Birx said during a White House press briefing April 3.

In addition to the tests, a new testing site was opened in Seattle April 3 at the Chief Seattle Club.

“Today we opened COVID-19 testing with our partners at Chief Seattle Club!” wrote Esther Lucero, executive director of the Seattle Indian Health Board. “This is our testing team! This is what #dreamteam looks like!”

Additonally, the University of Arizona (UofA) recently donated 250 COVID-19 testing kits to meet the growing demand for testing on the Navajo reservation.

“These testing kits made by the University of Arizona will help greatly in the Navajo Nation’s battle against the rapidly growing numbers of confirmed positive coronavirus cases among the Navajo population,” said Navajo Nation Council Speaker Seth Damon.

The university’s Health Sciences Biorespository began producing testing kits last week.

“Fortunately, our personnel at the Biorepository have several decades of experience in creating bio specimen collection kits for use in FDA-approved analyses and clinical applications,” said David Harris, director of the Biorepository unit at UofA.

The kits will be given to a central facility on the Navajo Nation and will be distributed to other health facilities based on their needs.

There are currently 13 federal Indian Health Service and tribally-run health facilities on the Navajo Nation. The council said there are currrently 170 beds and less than 30 ventilators to serve the population on the reservation.

In addition to testing kids, the university has been making hand sanitizer and donating other supplies, such as personal protective equipment, 12,000 gloves, 100 surgical masks, 100 hand-sewn surgical masks, and more.

The Navajo Nation reported 354 cases April 5, and 14 deaths.

The numbers are stark

One week ago the number of positive COVID-19 cases were shy of 100 and three deaths in the Indian health system. It took four days to cross the 300 mark.



On March 26 there were 89 cases and three deaths as of one week ago.

On March 31 there were 210 and 12 deaths as of 4 days ago.

There were a total of 310 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths related to COVID-19 in the Indian health system.

Those numbers increased April 3 after the Tohono O’odham tribe reported its first positive case. On April 2, the tribal nation’s office of emergency management said in a press release that the individual is Tohono O’odham.

In New Mexico on the San Felipe Pueblo reservation, there are currently three confirmed cases of coronavirus. The Pueblo have not given information about who the patients are, ages or current conditions.

To protect their community, San Felipe Pueblo leadership has announced a series of strict guidelines for tribal members to follow. The Pueblo, located between Santa Fe and Albuquerque, has approximately 2,100 residents, according to a 2018 American Community Survey.

At this time, all exit and entry points of the Pueblo are closed.

San Felipe Pueblo Governor Anthony Ortiz has mandated a “strict stay-at-home order for all Pueblo residents” through April 30. This means the tribe will begin restricting movement of tribal members out of the Pueblo’s boundaries. The only exception is for grocery shopping, medical appointments and laundry services.

Additionally, any non tribal members who wishes to visit the Pueblo will not be allowed (exceptions will be made for non-tribal members who are employed by the Pueblo or outside medical personnel). And pueblo residents must follow a 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. curfew.

In a normal year, the San Felipe Pueblo would be gearing up for Easter. Many New Mexico Pueblos celebrate Catholic mass and traditional dances, but not this year.

All upcoming events are cancelled including Easter Sunday mass and Easter dances. Leaders are also discouraging family gatherings. “No Easter Egg hunts,” the Pueblo leadership stated.

On the Navajo Nation, the first day of the month is when many elders receive their benefits. To help aid this process, all members of the Navajo Nation President and Vice President administration reported at Bashas’ Diné Market locations on April 1.

These groceries stores were open solely for elders to shop on Wednesday. The stores were open for those who are 60 years or older for a seven-hour window. The Navajo Nation reports their staff was wiping down shopping carts, facilitating traffic flow, carrying groceries to vehicles and distributing safety messages while reminding tribal members to practice social distancing.

“The Elderly Shopping Day helped to keep our elders safe and close to home while they shopped for their essential needs, such as groceries, household items, and livestock supplies,” said Navajo President Jonathan Nez. “Having our elders shop locally reduced travel to border towns and decreased their risk of COVID-19 exposure. We thank Bashas’ for working together with us.”

For the second straight day, the Oneida Nation announced a positive coronavirus case on tribal land. The first case was announced April 1

“With the second confirmed case, we are continuing to urge everyone to stay home and restrict contact with others outside your home,” a recent press release stated. “We want to re-emphasize, we need everyone to do their part in order to combat this pandemic. The national trend reflects there will continue to be more caes before we can flatten the curve. It is critical to take this pandemic seriously.”

No other details about either patient were shared.

The tribe stated that it had planned a Facebook live video with health officials to address the issue.

On March 31, Gila River Indian Community Gov. Stephen Roe Lewis announced the seventh positive coronavirus case at Gila River Health Care. So far, Gila River has conducted 258 coronavirus tests. Of those, 172 were negative, 76 are pending, two were canceled and seven tested positive, Lewis said.

The seventh positive test is an increase of one since March 30.

Of the seven, at least two are Gila River tribal membes, including the latest patient —the patient is home and under medical supervision, Lewis said.

Tribal resource issues

Some tribes are finding support from the federal government, others say there remain gaps.

California Valley Miwok Tribe’s Chairwoman Silvia Burley said her tribe won’t get any of the money from the third coronavirus bill passed by Congress.

“Our Tribe, like many others throughout the United States, will not see a penny from the federal stimulus package despite our members’ dire need and right to these funds. An ongoing dispute with the Bureau of Indian Affairs over our Tribe’s right to self-govern has placed our Tribal members’ health and safety, including that of my mother- the last full blood Miwok Indian, at immediate risk,” Burley said.

“Our tribe is losing access to healthcare including Coronavirus testing and treatments and many of us could be out on the streets thanks to Senator Dianne Feinstein’s decade long interference in our Tribal affairs; the same Senator who is also embroiled in an insider trading scandal related to COVID-19,” she added in a statement.

Shelter in place

The Oglala Sioux Tribe has also adopted a shelter-in-place and curfew measures.

The tribe also announced that the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation is closed to non-residents for non-essential travel, except for state highway entrances for pass-through vehicles.

The Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe has set up checkpoints on main routes through the reservation as part of the tribe’s emergency response plan to the coronavirus pandemic. For access, certain checkpoint checklists have to be met. Out of state non-commercial traffic will be allowed if proof of tribal citizenship or reservation residency is shown. Checkpoints on secondary routes are also possible. The tribe also announced that it was suspending hunting and fishing for non-residents on tribal land to reduce outside traffic.

The Crow Creek Sioux Tribe has posted traffic signs asking travelers to not stop in the community and to respect the tribe’s practice of social distancing.

South Dakota remains one of the few states to not issue a stay-at-home or shelter-in-place order.

The Red Lake Nation has implemented its third phase of its emergency response plan in its effort to protect tribal citizens from contacting the coronavirus. Chairman Darrell Seki declared medical martial law on April 1 that went into effect April 3

On March 13, the tribe declared a Public Health Emergency. Ten days later in a special council meeting, council passed three separate resolutions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The first was a 10 p.m. to 6 p.m. curfew followed by requiring tribal citizens to stay home if someone in Beltrami or Clearwater county tested positive for the coronavirus. The reservation sits in both counties. On April 1, a tribal citizen who doesn’t live on the reservation tested positive for the coronavirus. The citizen lives in a neighboring community.

The third resolution was declaring medical martial law if the coronavirus “became more imminent when a resident of Red Lake or a person who regularly works at Red Lake test positive for the virus,” Seki said.

On April 2, Seki said the tribal citizen who tested positive had contact with people that work at a reservation grocery store. The store includes a Subway restaurant and tribal police removed an employee April 2 as a precautionary measure. The sandwich shop will be closed until at least April 4 and deep cleaned, according to a store Facebook post.

Seki said the decision to declare medical martial law was made because “we are just trying to save lives.”

The tribe is now checking vehicles entering the reservation to ensure only essential travel takes place. Citizens can leave their homes for groceries, medical appointments and to care for elders or others requiring assistance. Tribal government employees deemed essential are able to travel to and from work.

The medical martial law resolution will be in effect for 15 days and will be reviewed for a potential renewal for 15 additional days.

Last week, 6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment, according to the Department of Labor. In total, that is more than 10 million people in the last two weeks. The previous high was 700,000 unemployment claims in 1982.

Mashpee emergency filing

The Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe asked the federal court in the District of Columbia to issue an emergency restraining order to prevent the Secretary of the Interior from taking the tribe’s land out of trust.

“While the Tribe is grateful for this temporary reprieve, we remain deeply concerned about the fate of our Reservation,” said Chairman Cromwell. “That said, the outpouring of support from both the Native and non-Native community gives us hope, and bolsters our courage. We thank everyone who Stands with Mashpee, your support is powerful.”

Dalton Walker, Aliyah Chavez and Patty Talahongva contributed to this report