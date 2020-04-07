Community information: Self-employed and small business resources meeting April 8
COVID 19 impacted small businesses and the self employed, now join me and county staff tomorrow at 1:30 pm (AZ Time) to learn about benefits you maybe eligible for. Call in and learn from Coconino County’s best most knowledgeable staff:
• Chris Pasterz, Economic development manager
• Cindy Wilson, Workforce Development Manager
• Amy Young, Health department COVID-19 Liaison Officer
Presentation topics include:
Business technical assistance
workforce assistance
unemployment insurance
resources for employers, employees and individuals
Join us ~ You are self-employed if you are an independent contractor, meaning that you are an independent business person, responsible for running your own trade or business. You are also self-employed if you call yourself a freelancer, someone who does work for different businesses or individuals.
Attend by phone by calling: 1-623-473-9267
Conference ID number: 699 346 370#
or email Miranda at mmorales@coconino.az.gov for Microsoft Teams link.
Send questions to above email.
