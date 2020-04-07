Coconino Community College moves to online only instruction, closes campuses
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — In response to the governor’s order, instruction will continue at Coconino Community College, but starting March 31, at 5 p.m., all buildings will closed to public access through April 30.
No students, except special circumstances, will be able to access any of the CCC sites throughout the county.
The college had already addressed many issues covered in the governor’s order. Instruction, whenever possible, had been migrated online or delivered with alternative methods. Social distancing and sanitizing protocols were put in place in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Coconino County Department of Health and Human Services.
CCC stated that no COVID-19 cases had been reported among its employees or students.
“Those of you who have been using the building computer labs for access to your coursework will now have to work with your instructors to find alternative methods to do so,” wrote CCC President Colleen A. Smith in a recent update for students. “The Information Technology Services has a limited number of laptops available for students that will be distributed on a basis of need. Internet service through CCC Wi-Fi will be available from the parking lots of all three locations. Students who take advantage of CCC Wi-Fi in the parking lots will need to follow social distancing protocols. In accordance with our “Students First” guiding principle, every effort should be made to help you be successful.”
All CCC departments — financial aid, registration, student services, academic affairs — will be available online.
Information provided by Coconino Community College
