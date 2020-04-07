Closures continue for all Navajo Gaming casinos and resorts

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Navajo Gaming Board of Directors has approved the continuous closure of all its casino and resort facilities.

“Out of an abundance of caution, and as we continue to prioritize the health, safety and general welfare of the Navajo Nation, our team and our guests, we have made the decision to extend the temporary closure of our casinos until it is safe to reopen," shared Interim CEO Brian Parrish. "Our focus is to continue to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect the Navajo people, our team and the community. “We want to thank members of our host Navajo Chapters, our local communities for their support during this time.”

During the temporary closure, Navajo Gaming team members have been reaches out to their host chapters and local communities offering food, care packages and support to those in need. Just a few examples include:

Navajo Gaming partnered with Labatt Food Services to deliver aid to the Navajo Emergency Response Center

Navajo Gaming furnished supplies for the First Responders of the Navajo Police Department

Navajo Gaming provided assistance to Navajoland Assisted Living and Annie Wauneka Assisted Living facilities

Fire Rock Casino delivered lunch to workers of the Window Rock Wellness Center who were assisting with the distribution from the Command Center

Northern Edge Casino/Flowing Water Casino delivered pallets of bottled water to “The Bridge” assisted living home

Twin Arrows Casino Resort provided protective gloves to Winslow Indian Medical Hospital

Twin Arrows team members prepared “Stay at Home” care packages

Twin Arrows supplied the Flagstaff Food Bank with food donations

Quincy Natay, Navajo Gaming Board Chairman shared, “Navajo Gaming is committed to protecting our communities and supporting our valued team members and guests in every way we can during this turbulent time.”

Parrish added, “We continue to closely monitor developments and recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as we make real-time decisions to prioritize the safety of our guests and team members.”

Information provided by Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise