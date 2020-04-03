241 positive cases of COVID-19 on Navajo Nation, 1,796 negative tests reported
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Department of Health and Navajo Area Indian Health Service, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center, reported 241 total positive tests for COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation as of April 2.
This is an increase of 27 cases since April 1. There is now a total of eight confirmed deaths on the Nation related to COVID-19. They also reported that there is an overall total of 1,796 individuals who have tested negative for COVID-19.
The 241 confirmed positive cases include the following counties:
Navajo County, Arizona: 104
Apache County, Arizona: 22
Coconino County, Arizona: 63
McKinley County, New Mexico: 16
San Juan County, New Mexico: 25
Cibola County, New Mexico: 4
San Juan County, Utah: 7
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer continue to push for more test kits and for on-site laboratory testing to be made available on the Navajo Nation, which would increase testing and expedite the processing of results.
“The Navajo Police will start issuing citations soon for individuals who violate the curfew that’s in place. We’re seeing higher number each day because people continue to go out into public. The only way we’re going to beat the virus is to stay home as much as possible,” said Nez, who continued efforts on April 2 to work with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to assess additional sites on the Nation for medical stations.
“We need everyone to fight for our frontline workers by staying home as much as possible and practicing social distancing. The sooner all of us stay home and follow the preventive measures, the sooner we will begin to see a decline in new cases. Our prayers are with all of our Navajo people each day as we continue the fight together,” Lizer stated.
The Navajo Nation’s daily curfew remains in effect from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. The curfew does not apply to essential employees reporting to or from duty, with official identification and/or a letter of designation from their essential business employer on official letterhead which includes a contact for verification.
More information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources is available at the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19.
Information provided by the Office of the President and Vice President
- Arizona National Guard assists Navajo Nation
- Curfew takes effect for Navajo Nation as COVID-19 cases reaches 128
- Businesses in Winslow shut down as COVID-19 fears empty shelves
- Navajo student comes home to Navajo Nation after school at Duke and DC
- Authorities investigating deaths of 2 Ohio men in Arizona
- $2 trillion stimulus package provides COVID-19 funds for tribes
- Member of the Navajo Nation tests positive for COVID-19 coronavirus
- Navajo Nation reports 69 positive COVD-19 cases, 20 more than previous day
- SRP suspends NGS Decommissioning in response to COVID-19
- With stay-at-home orders and fundraising, Indian Country combats COVID-19
- Member of the Navajo Nation tests positive for COVID-19 coronavirus
- Navajo County Public Health Officials Announce Presumptive COVID-19 Case in Navajo County
- Bashas' reservation stores change hours to support elders
- Arizona National Guard assists Navajo Nation
- Winslow closures as of March 20
- Tribes make preparations for COVID-19, no reported cases on Hopi and Navajo land
- 27-year-old woman’s body identified after being found by camper near Sunset Crater National Monument
- Businesses in Winslow shut down as COVID-19 fears empty shelves
- Navajo student comes home to Navajo Nation after school at Duke and DC
- Navajo Nation declares Public Health State of Emergency for COVID-19 coronavirus
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: